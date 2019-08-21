Meghan Markle Shares Sneak Peek of Fashion Line in Surprise Video — Set to the 'Loveliest' Song!

Image zoom Meghan Markle Sussex Royal/Instagram

Meghan Markle is sharing a behind-the-scenes look of her “lovely day.”

After announcing last month that she is launching a capsule collection of women’s workwear to benefit her patronage Smart Works — a charity that helps women land jobs — the royal shared the first glimpse of her project in a candid Instagram Story on Wednesday.

In the video, which is set to the Bill Withers’ 1977 hit, “Lovely Day,” the Duchess of Sussex surprises a group of women as they arrive to the collection’s photo shoot.

Meghan excitedly puts her hand to her face as the women come up the stairs to be greeted by the royal with a hug. She proceeds to help direct the shoot from the sidelines and even styles the women.

Dressed casually chic in skinny jeans, a blue-and-white striped collared shirt and nude heels, Meghan is animated as she laughs and jokes around on set. At the end of the video, she excitedly claps in front of the camera.

“Sneak peek at the new Smart Works charity capsule collection shoot, ahead of the autumn launch,” Meghan captioned the Instagram Story.

“An initiative supporting the Smart Works collective which will equip women entering the work force with the key work wear essentials they need…coming soon,” she added.

Meghan Markle visits Smart Works in January 2019

In the September issue of British Vogue, which she guest edited, Meghan revealed that she has partnered with her designer friend, Misha Nonoo, to create the capsule collection.

“When you walk into a Smart Works space you’re met with racks of clothing and an array of bags and shoes,” Meghan wrote. “Sometimes, however, it can be a potpourri of mismatched sizes and colors, not always the right stylistic choices or range of sizes.”

“To help with this, I asked Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners, Jigsaw and my friends, the designer Mischa Nonoo, if they were willing to design a capsule collection of more classic options for a workwear wardrobe,” she added. “Taking the idea further, many of the brands agreed to use the one-for-one model: for each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to the charity. Not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story, it reminds us we are in it together.”

Meghan Markle

Nonoo and Meghan have been friends for years, and often posted photos of each other on Instagram before the Duchess of Sussex deleted her personal account soon after her engagement to Prince Harry. The designer was a guest at Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding, as well as Meghan’s New York City baby shower earlier this year.

At Smart Works, clients receive one-on-one interview preparation and an outfit to help them secure employment, according to their website. Once the client lands a job, they receive five additional pieces of clothing to help see them through to their first paycheck.

Meghan Markle visits Smart Works in January 2019

“The reason why I was drawn to Smart Works is that it reframed the idea of charity as community…..it’s a network of women supporting and empowering other women in their professional pursuits,” wrote Meghan, 37.