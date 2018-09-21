Meghan Markle's Natural Wedding Day Look Has Inspired Bride-to-Be Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss already has a good idea of her wedding day look — thanks to a royal influence.

The model, who recently got engaged to Joshua Kushner, has worked plenty of runways and knows how to slay a variety of styles, but she’s looking to the most recognizable bride of the year for inspiration: Meghan Markle.

“She looked gorgeous on her wedding day,” the bride-to-be, 26, told Refinery 29. “I feel it’s a day that you want to just feel happy, beautiful and not stressed. I think what makes someone most beautiful, especially on their wedding day, is when that glow comes from the inside.”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Josh Kushner and Karlie Kloss Angela Pham/BFA/Shutterstock

Like Meghan, who kept her makeup simple to show off her freckles and swept her hair into a perfectly undone bun on the big day, Kloss is all about staying true to herself when she walks down the aisle.

“I’m still kind of enjoying the engagement bliss, but I’m definitely somebody who opts for ‘less is more’ when it comes to beauty,” Kloss explained. “I love a strong lip or a strong eye, but I would want to keep it more natural.”

She added, “For hair, an updo is pretty logical. Get it out the way, so you can dance and have a good time.”

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty; Gareth Fuller/WPA/Getty

If Kushner is anything like Prince Harry, he’ll be a big fan of the choice. Makeup artist Daniel Martin — the creative consultant for Honest Beauty, Dior Beauty brand ambassador and a longtime friend of Meghan’s who helped her achieve the perfect beauty look for her wedding day — said the royal thanked him for crafting Meghan’s low-key bridal beauty.

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan Markle Has Very Special Plans for Her Wedding Dress

Martin previously told PEOPLE that there were just five people around while prepping Meghan for her walk down the aisle: the bride, himself, hair stylist Serge Normant, dress designer Clare Waight Keller and Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland. The atmosphere was very relaxed, partly thanks to Meghan playing “1950s, chilled music” via Spotify.

Karlie Kloss and Princess Beatrice Instagram

Karlie Kloss and Princess Beatrice Karlie Kloss/Instagram

RELATED: Which Celebrity Pals Are Likely to Be Surprise Guests at Princess Eugenie’s Royal Wedding?

Envying Meghan’s bridal beauty look isn’t the model’s only royal connection. Kloss is a close pal of Princess Beatrice — and even called the royal on FaceTime to share her exciting engagement news, resulting in a hilarious shocked expression from Beatrice! (What’s even more noteworthy is the Instagram handle Kloss tagged over the screenshot — @beayork, which is Princess Beatrice’s private account.)

Kloss and her husband-to-be may have also scored an invite to the second royal wedding of the year: When Beatrice’s younger sister, Princess Eugenie, ties the knot with Jack Brooksbank next month.