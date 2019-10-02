7 Meghan Markle-Inspired Shirtdresses You Can Get on Amazon, Starting at Just $18

Image zoom Getty (4)

The Duchess of Sussex is no stranger to the spotlight and certainly knows a thing or two about dressing for the occasion. With numerous fashion styles selling out within minutes of Meghan Markle being spotted in them, the world is obviously on its toes each and every time she steps out. So when Meghan went on maternity leave following the birth of baby Archie, royal fans waited anxiously for her return. And The Duchess of Sussex did not disappoint! The new mom served up some serious outfit inspo for her return to the spotlight on her most recent royal tour in South Africa.

One of Meghan’s go-to styles during the royal tour was a shirtdress. Wearing various iterations of the refined and polished dress style, Meghan looked every part professional, stylish, and absolutely stunning each time she stepped out. She was also spotted in a number of royal re-wears throughout the tour, proving that even The Duchess of Sussex knows a timeless piece when she sees one. So what is it about a classic shirtdress that continuously works season after season, even for royalty?

For starters, the shirtdress is equal parts chic and polished. It’s a versatile style that can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion and the accessories worn with it. Not to mention, it’s also super flattering. Many of the shirtdresses Meghan wore on her royal tour had tie-waists or belts, which help accentuate the waist for a more balanced silhouette. And because a good shirtdress can also be worn in any season, it’s the ultimate wardrobe staple.

If you’re loving Meghan Markle’s recent shirtdress styles as much as we do, you’ll love the seven gorgeous styles we found on Amazon — all for under $40! From a gorgeous green utility shirtdress to a crisp white number to an elegant blue tie-waist style, these cute and affordable shirtdresses are sure to become your new wardrobe staples. No royal budget required!

Image zoom

Buy It! Tsher Beach Dress with Pockets Button Down V Neck Shirt Maxi Dress with Belt, $17.97–$23.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! ThusFar Long Maxi Dress Bowknot Waist Lace-Up T-Shirt Dress with Pockets, $36.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Zandiceno Casual A-Line Mini Dress Lapel Ruffle Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt Dress, $24.99–$25.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Daily Ritual Women’s Tencel Long-Sleeve Utility Dress, $39; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Milumia Roll Tab Sleeve High Waist Belted Shirt Dress with Pocket, $26.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Verdusa Elegant Button Front Pearls Bishop Sleeve Belted Long Dress, $37.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Milumia Button Up Split Floral Print Flowy Party Maxi Dress, $26.99–$39.99; amazon.com