Meghan Markle Was the Inspiration Behind Friend Serena Willliams' 'Royal Duchess' Hoodie

Meghan Markle is known for her chic and sophisticated style, but we have to imagine that she loves a comfy hoodie like the rest of us. And thanks to her pal Serena Williams, she now has the perfect sweatshirt for when she’s relaxing at Kensington Palace.

The tennis star shared an Instagram video on Wednesday in which she’s being silly by kissy faces with Nicki Minaj. Williams is wearing a black hoodie with the word “Royal” written across the front in red — and the piece just happens to be the “Royal Duchess cropped hoodie” from the eponymous clothing line she launched back in May.

“Queen + Queen = Royal. Me and @nickiminaj having fun with boomerang,” she captioned the post. “Wearing the royal hoodie by @Serena.”

The inspiration for the design came from none other than Meghan herself, who was officially given the title of the Duchess of Sussex on the day of her wedding to Prince Harry. And according to Today, an interview for which she sported the athleisure wear, Williams sent her newlywed friend the hoodie — which is available on her website for $90.

Royal Duchess Cropped Hoodie serenawilliams.com

In addition to Williams attending the royal wedding in May, the friends have carved out some time together despite Meghan’s move to London.

In June, they joined Williams’ husband and Reddit founder, Alexis Ohanian to watch Prince Harry play in a polo match in Ascot.

Meghan, 37, also cheered on her friend alongside sister-in-law Kate Middleton at the Wimbledon finals this summer. When Williams lost to German player Angelique Kerber, Meghan and Kate were visibly moved as they listened to Williams — who gave birth to daughter Alexis Olympia in September — share that she was playing on behalf of moms everywhere.

Meghan and Williams first met at the Super Bowl in 2010 and immediately hit it off. They also appeared together at the 2014 Super Bowl, competing in DIRECTV’s Celebrity Beach Bowl.

As Meghan’s fame has skyrocketed, the athlete became a go-to resource. “Her personality just shines,” Williams told Vanity Fair. “I told her, ‘You’ve got to be who you are, Meghan. You can’t hide.'”