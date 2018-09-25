These 5 Women Have All Inspired Meghan Markle in Different Ways

Whether it’s for her chic style or her humanitarian work, Meghan Markle is a royal influencer on the rise. So who are her influences and inspirations? We take a look:

Her Mom, Doria Ragland

Meghan has credited her mom for her love of yoga — but more importantly, the act of giving back.

“My mom’s a yoga instructor, but she does social work as well, and she works specifically with the geriatric community,” she wrote in an essay for Glamour magazine last year. “For me to watch this level of life-long sensitivity to nurturing and caregiving, but at the same time my mom has always been a free spirit. We can just have so much fun together, and yet, I’ll still find so much solace in her support. That duality coexists the same way it would in a best friend.”

Audrey Hepburn

Sharing a love of the chic French fashion house Givenchy, it’s clear to see that Meghan takes more than a little style inspiration from the late actress and philanthropist, Audrey Hepburn.

Meghan’s white silk Givenchy wedding dress was similar in style to not one, but two dresses Hepburn wore during her career. The royal bride’s boatneck silhouette echoed the dress Hepburn wore in the 1957 film Funny Face. An almost identical dress was also worn by Hepburn during a photo shoot with Irving Penn in 1964. Both frocks were designed by the label’s founder, Hubert de Givenchy, who considered the Belgian-born actress his muse.

Meghan Markle and Audrey Hepburn Jeff Spicer/Getty Images; Darlene Hammond/Pictorial Parade/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow

Opting for a natural makeup look both on her wedding day and in her day-to-day life, Meghan often favors a nude lip over a statement color and likes to show off her freckles with sheer foundations.

Asked by Beauty Banter in 2016 which beauty icon she most admired, Meghan said, “Gwyneth Paltrow. I love how she has timeless style and looks chic and polished, but also embraces the effortless ‘rolled out of bed’ look that all of us do on a daily basis,” she said. “Her makeup and style are spot-on the direction that I want to go in.”

Gwyneth Paltrow Jesse Grant/Getty

Emmanuelle Alt

Before becoming a member of the royal family, we were most likely to see an off-duty Meghan in ripped jeans and ballet pumps. Her more casual looks are inspired by another French fashion icon: Emmanuelle Alt, editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris.

In an interview with U.K’s Glamour magazine, Meghan said her go-to date night outfit would simply be jeans, a nice top and a blazer.

“Basically, what Emmanuelle Alt would wear! She is my style spirit animal! Her and Geraldine Saglio [a French stylist]. I have now started to do that thing where you tear out pictures for inspiration of how you’re going to dress for the day.”

RELATED VIDEO: Watch Meghan Markle Fight Sexism at Just 11 Years Old, Hinting at Her Future Regal Status

Rosie the Riveter

When it comes to campaigning for women’s rights, Meghan started young.

“Growing up, I had a poster in my room of Rosie flexing her biceps,” she wrote in the Glamour essay. “When I was in grade school, I saw this sexist commercial for dish soap. With Rosie’s ‘We can do it!’ mantra in mind, I wrote a letter to Procter & Gamble, Hillary Clinton and Nick News anchor Linda Ellerbee, who sent a camera crew to meet me. Guess what? They changed the commercial.”

The pre-teen even filmed a video which featured on the news channel and in 2015, speaking at a U.N. Women’s conference, recalled her first brush with feminist activism: “At the age of 11, I created my small level of impact by standing up for equality.”