One of Meghan and Prince Harry's books on display has a tie to Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new home includes a sweet reminder of their wedding day.

The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance on Wednesday's America’s Got Talent finale when she filmed a good luck message for one of the show’s finalists: Archie Williams, who shares the first name with her 1-year-old son. While Meghan and Prince Harry have shared a few glimpses inside the home they recently bought in Santa Barbara via virtual calls and messages, the new video showed a new perspective on the California pad, which showed Meghan sitting on an off-white couch in their living room.

Behind Meghan is a Diptyque Tubereuse candle, the same brand the couple used at their May 2018 wedding, both during the ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle as well as their reception hall. It's a candle brand that Meghan shared a little love for on her now-defunct personal Instagram page before she was a royal. In the post, Meghan displayed candles by Diptyque in her Toronto apartment next to a gorgeous display of peonies.

Meghan, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, also have stacks of coffee table books on display in their new home, including A Photographer's Life; 1990-2005 by Annie Leibovitz, a celebrity-favorite photographer who has captured portraits of Queen Elizabeth (and her beloved corgis!) and Profiles by Danish photographer Marc Hom, whose models have included stars like Michelle Obama, Glenn Close, Ben Affleck and Angelina Jolie.

The Pinterest-worthy accent table is completed with a striped vase featuring green hydrangeas and three additional white candles on raised holders. Above the table are three art pieces — and although only the bottoms of the prints are visible, they appear to be black on white, just like the "I Love You, California" anthem art hanging in another room of their abode.

Meghan was born and raised in Los Angeles, and she and Prince Harry moved to California in March to start their new lives after leaving their roles as senior working members of the royal family. The nine-bedroom mansion, purchased for a reported $14 million, is the family of three's "permanent home," a source previously told PEOPLE.

"Ever since Archie arrived, everything has been so turbulent, and many things have been up in the air," the insider said. "It has not been easy, necessarily. For the first time in a long time, they have a clear focus."

