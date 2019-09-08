All About Meghan Markle's Sentimental Jewelry Choice at U.S. Open Women's Finals Match

Image zoom

Meghan Markle made a sentimental style statement as she spent a rare weekend away from her family.

Supporting her friend Serena Williams at the U.S. Open final on Saturday, Meghan wore two gold dog tag pendants by Los Angeles jewelry brand Mini Mini Jewels, who were delighted to spot their designs on the royal mom.

“We are beyond thrilled, it’s been such an exciting day for us and we love Meghan, we were all hoping she would wear some of our pieces in public and now she has!” founder and designer Tracey Kahn tells PEOPLE, adding: “They are so delicate and tasteful, they really suit her style.”

Meghan wore the brand’s popular 14-karat gold necklaces, one bearing her own ‘M’ initial and also one engraved with ‘H’ to represent her husband Prince Harry, who stayed at home in Windsor with their 4-month-old baby son Archie. Both necklaces featured a diamond accent as does the third necklace she owns, engraved with an ‘A’ for Archie, which she is yet to wear in public.

The brand which specializes in personalized fine jewelry designs was recommended to Meghan by her friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney who owns several Mini Mini pieces.

“Jessica is a huge fan of ours and it was through her that Meghan heard about us. We sent her a few of our initial pieces because we thought she might like them and then of all of sudden we saw them on her and we couldn’t believe it!” Kahn says.

In addition to the three necklaces, which retail from $124 each, Meghan also has two diamond and gold initial rings from the brand, featuring the couple’s initials, ‘H’ and ‘M’ from Kahn’s ‘Initially Yours Collection’ that retail for $249. Since Meghan’s appearance on Saturday, Kahn says the phone has been ringing constantly. “It’s been crazy, we’ve had orders from all over the world. It’s just so cool, we’re buzzing right now and we couldn’t be happier,” she shares.

Meghan wore the sentimental necklaces with a mid-length, button-down denim dress from J. Crew with a light gray cardigan coat, also from J Crew as she sat in front of Anna Wintour and behind Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian to watch her friend play against Bianca Andreescu in the final.