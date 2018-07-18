Royal Throwback! Watch Meghan Markle Get Soaked While Taking Part in the Ice Bucket Challenge

Four years ago was the summer of the Ice Bucket Challenge for life-saving research to cure ALS, and even the future Duchess of Sussex took part!

Although Meghan Markle deleted her social media accounts following her engagement to Prince Harry, the video of her getting doused by water for charity lives on thanks to the magic of the internet.

The footage shows Meghan — clad in shorts and a button-down denim shirt — getting doused by professional golfer Rory McIlroy, who nominated the former actress to take the plunge. Her uncertain smile quickly turns into a yelp as he pours water out of a cooler. Meghan than laughs as she clears her face of her soaked hair.

Meghan later revealed to Focus how the video came to be.

“Rory McIlroy and I are friends, and when he nominated me I told him I couldn’t do the challenge because I was traveling and in New York,” she explained. “He let me know he was also in New York and that he could do the video with me. We had a blast and shot it on the roof of my best friend’s apartment. It is so important to raise awareness for ALS, and the buzz our video generated hopefully helped make that happen.”

Golf Digest reported that Meghan nominated her pal Serena Williams, who she supported from the royals box at Wimbledon alongside sister-in-law Kate Middleton over the weekend, for the challenge.

McIlroy took part in the Ice Bucket Challenge alongside fellow golf star Tiger Woods in videos shared on his social media pages. In the post, he tagged Meghan and gave her a shout out to let her know she was next (along with fellow nominees President George W. Bush and soccer player Wayne Rooney!).

McIlroy then dumped the tub of water on Woods, who eagerly returned the favor.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Meghan has always been involved in charity work. The Suits star has worked as United Nations ambassador, visited Rwanda with World Vision Canada, traveled to India on a trip to support women and girls living in slum communities and wrote a powerful essay on combating the stigma surrounding menstruation for TIME.

She’s continued her humanitarian work in her first months as a royal with her nuptials: Meghan and Harry requested wedding gifts be made in the form of a donation to a selection of personally selected charities.

“Prince Harry & Ms. Meghan Markle are incredibly grateful for the goodwill they have received since their engagement, & have asked that anyone who might wish to mark the occasion of their wedding considers giving to charity, instead of sending a gift,” the palace said in a statement on Twitter.

“The couple have personally chosen seven charities which represent a range of issues that they are passionate about, including sport for social change, women’s empowerment, conservation, the environment, homelessness, HIV and the Armed Forces.”