Meghan Markle Shares Sweet Embrace with Teen: 'I Wanted to Show Her She's Welcome Here'

The Duchess of Sussex joined Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate on a walkabout at Windsor Castle following Queen Elizabeth's death

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 11, 2022 08:53 AM
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex speaks with well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Meghan Markle. Photo: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Meghan Markleis connecting with supporters.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, joined her husband Prince Harry and in-laws Prince William and Kate Middleton for a surprise walkabout at Windsor Castle on Saturday, two days after the death of Queen Elizabeth. Touring the deluge of tributes and greeting well-wishers gathered at the gates for about 40 minutes, Meghan warmly hugged a teen girl, who opened up to CNN about what the gesture meant.

"We were just waiting for her to come, and she just came near me and asked my name, and how my day was, how long I as waiting," the 14-year-old girl said of the moment. "I asked if she could have a hug, and she hugged me back. It was just quite an amazing moment. I'm still shaking now."

Asked by correspondent Scott McLean on why she reached out, the teen said she felt compelled "because I look up to her in some ways, and it just felt like it was the right thing to do."

McLean asked, "Why do you feel a bit of sympathy for her? Just because of the Queen's passing or because of her relationship with the royal family?"

"I guess both. It was quite nice to see William and Kate and Meghan and Harry together," she said. "I just wanted to show her that she's welcome here and wanted to hug her after everything that's happened."

Dressed in black, the foursome spoke with onlookers and toured the emotional tributes left for the late monarch, who died Thursday at age 96.

Kensington Palace says William, 40, invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and Kate, 40, who was recently named Princess of Wales, alongside her husband's new Prince of Wales title.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex receives a hug from a wellwisher on the Long walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022, two days after the death of Britain's <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II at the age of 96. - King Charles III pledged to follow his mother's example of "lifelong service" in his inaugural address to Britain and the Commonwealth on Friday, after ascending to the throne following the death of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II on September 8. (Photo by Kirsty O'Connor / POOL / AFP) (Photo by KIRSTY O'CONNOR/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Meghan Markle. KIRSTY O'CONNOR/POOL/AFP via Getty

Another source adds that security was not expecting both couples at the walkabout.

Prince William thought the walkabout to greet the crowds "was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family," a royal source tells PEOPLE.

A palace insider tells PEOPLE: "It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process."

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet members of the public at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022. (Photo by Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Meghan Markle. Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The reunion among William, Kate, Harry and Meghan is poignant, as relations have been strained between the California couple and members of the royal family in recent years.

In a historic first speech after becoming monarch, King Charles III on Friday expressed his "profound sorrow" and gave an emotional tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth.

The Prince and Princess of Wales view the tributes left after the Death of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Berkshire, UK, on the 10th September 2022. 10 Sep 2022 Pictured: The Prince and Princess of Wales view the tributes left after the Death of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Berkshire, UK, on the 10th September 2022. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
From left: Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. James Whatling / MEGA

"This is a time of change for my family," the new sovereign explained in his inaugural address. With Charles' rise in rank, Harry and Meghan's children — Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1 — are now sixth and seventh in line to the throne, respectively, following their father.

In a sweet message for his younger son and daughter-in-law, King Charles added, "I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas."

Related Articles
The Prince and Princess of Wales view the tributes left after the Death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Berkshire, UK, on the 10th September 2022. 10 Sep 2022 Pictured: The Prince and Princess of Wales view the tributes left after the Death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Berkshire, UK, on the 10th September 2022. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
Prince William Invited Harry and Meghan to Join Him and Kate Outside Castle in Major Show of Unity
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Kirsty O'Connor/AP/Shutterstock (13381259a) From left, Kate, the Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, in Windsor, England Royals, Windsor, United Kingdom - 10 Sep 2022
Every Photo of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan's Emotional Reunion Outside Windsor Castle
Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise Windsor, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Savannah Phillips, Prince George of Cambridge and Isla Phillips
A Guide to the Royal Family's Official Titles (Including a Few New Ones)
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alberto Pezzali/AP/Shutterstock (13381171b) Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, left, and Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk to greet the crowds after viewing the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England Royals, Windsor, United Kingdom - 10 Sep 2022
Surprise Moment Unfolds as Meghan and Prince Harry Join Kate and Prince William After Queen's Death
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Children Have Royal Titles Now That Their Grandfather Is King?
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks of All Time
Image
Queen Elizabeth, the Longest-Reigning British Monarch, Dies at 96
Prince Harry
Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry See the Royal Family During Their U.K. Visit Next Month?
Queen Elizabeth II during an inspection of the Balaklava Company, 5 Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland at the gates at Balmoral, as she takes up summer residence at the castle, on August 9, 2021 in Ballater, Aberdeenshire.
Inside Queen Elizabeth's Summer Getaway at Balmoral Castle — and Who Will Be Invited to Visit
meghan markle; prince harry; jubilee church service
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are All Smiles Attending Church Service with Royal Family
Lilibet
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Candid First Birthday Photo of Lilibet — and Her Red Hair!
Queen Elizabeth II attends a military ceremony in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle
Trooping the Colour Plans Revealed — and There's an Unexpected Change for Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations Will Be Led by Kate Middleton and Prince William — in Wales!
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pose at the IGF Reception during day two of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 17, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Attend Queen's Jubilee in U.K. — but Will Not Be Included on Palace Balcony
Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Visit Queen Elizabeth in the U.K. for First Joint Visit Since Moving to U.S.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend 'Rippa Rugby' in the Forstyth Barr Stadium on day 7 of a Royal Tour to New Zealand on April 13, 2014 in Dunedin, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand, the first official trip overseas with their son, Prince George of Cambridge
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Relationship Timeline