By now, fans of Meghan Markle’s style know that The Meghan Effect is real and her pieces sell out in seconds. But before Markle’s latest outfit vanishes from virtual shelves, you can actually snag her sleek pencil skirt and heels on major markdown!

Markle stepped out with Prince Harry during a joint visit to Sussex on Wednesday wearing a forest green outfit – a silky blouse, leather pencil skirt and matching purse – that’s actually still available to shop.



Her green leather pencil skirt by Hugo Boss looks luxe and expensive, but it’s actually on major sale right now at Bloomingdale's and Saks Fifth Avenue for $446.25 – that’s $148.75 less than the original price tag. It’s only available in black, but plenty of sizes are still available to shop.

Buy It! BOSS Selrita Leather Pencil Skirt, $446.25; bloomingdales.com and saksfifthavenue.com

But that’s not all! Her suede Stuart Weitzman heels are also on major sale (though also only in black ) at Saks Fifth Avenue right now for $97 off! Instead of the regular $385 price tag you can shop these at $228.75 thanks to Saks Fifth Avenue’s Friends and Family sale. If you love her beige color, they still have that shade in patent.

Buy It! Stuart Weitzman Curvia Suede Pumps, $228.75; saksfifthavenue.com

And last but not least, if you want to make it a total Markle moment, head over to & Other Stories to shop her button-down green shirt (which is available in five more colors). It’s $99 and will be your wardrobe staple all season.

Buy It! & Other Stories Straight Fit Silk Shirt, $99; stories.com

And if you’re committing fully to the look, her Gabriela Hearst “Nina” bag, $1,995, is currently still available in several shades and finishes at Net-a-Porter, which is having a 10% off sale with code FWFASHION.