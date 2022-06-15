Meghan Markle Reached Out to Food Charity on Poignant Anniversary: 'Being Her Beautiful Kind Self'

The Duchess of Sussex left a "lovely voice message" for the Hubb Community Kitchen, a group that came together to prepare food for their community after being displaced following the Grenfell fire

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits the Hubb Community Kitchen to see how funds raised by the 'Together: Our Community' Cookbook are making a difference at Al Manaar, North Kensington on November 21, 2018 in London, England.

Meghan Markle is keeping in touch with one of the first causes she championed in her royal life.

On Tuesday, the fifth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire, the Hubb Community Kitchen revealed on Facebook that they received a voice message from the Duchess of Sussex, 40. The group came together to prepare fresh food for their local community after being displaced following the devastating fire on June 14, 2017, and one of Meghan's first acts as a member of the royal family was to collaborate with the women on a charity cookbook.

"Always very thoughtful, today we received a lovely voice message from the Duchess, being the 5 year anniversary of the Grenfell tragedy, asking how we are, about our children and families and giving us news of hers," the organization wrote on Facebook. "Just being her beautiful kind self."

The Hubb Community Kitchen also shared a photo of Meghan posing with the women after the cookbook was released.

"Today is a day spent looking back, remembering and reflecting," they wrote. "I just found this picture of us all, on the day our cookbook came out. The Duchess had wrapped a book for each one of us and wrote a lovely message to each lady on the first page."

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (C) visits the Hubb Community Kitchen in London on November 21, 2018 to celebrate the success of their cookbook. - The kitchen was set up by women affected by the Grenfell tower fire and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wrote a foreword to the cookbook to help raise funds for the victims. Meghan Markle | Credit: CHRIS JACKSON/AFP via Getty

After relocating with Prince Harry to California in 2020, Meghan has kept in touch with the community kitchen. In April 2020, they connected over a video call.

During the virtual meeting with Hubb Community Kitchen manager Leila Hedjem, Cherine Mallah, Halima Al-Hudafi, Oxana Sinitsyna and Jennifer Odonkor about their latest food-giving project, Meghan and the women reminisced about the success of Together: Our Community Cookbook.

"You showed up and you all had it in you and what was so great was back at that first day, and then however many visits later, and going, 'Yeah, we're just going to make a cookbook,' " Meghan said during the call.

She went on to tell the women that it was their "faith in what you can bring to the table and what you can inspire" that helped make their cookbook a "huge success."

"It's just inspired so many people," she said.

On the third anniversary of the fire, Meghan praised the members of the Hubb Community Kitchen via voice message for being "the example of love in action."

"I think back to when I met all of you and how you had all come together in the wake of what you experienced in your community," Meghan said. "And now what you have done is such an inspiration, you continue to give back, you continue to put love in action. And that's really what Hubb is all about... we know it means love but you are the example of love in action, and that is your purpose."

Meghan continued, "I'm so proud of you, so is Harry, and we are sending so much love to you from across the pond and thinking of you today, as I'm sure it's a difficult day, but also one where you can look at how much you've accomplished in the past three years, and how you continue to give back and be an example for all of those around you."

prince william, kate middleton Kate Middleton and Prince William | Credit: PETER NICHOLLS/POOL/AFP via Getty

On Tuesday, Meghan's in-laws Prince William and Kate Middleton attended a memorial service for the 72 people who died in the 24-story apartment building in West London. The royal couple met with survivors and those who lost loved ones. The multi-faith service was held at the foot of the now-abandoned tower, and featured prayers, readings and choir performances. The observance was organized by Grenfell United, a group of survivors and bereaved families advocating for change following the tragedy.