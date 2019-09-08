Meghan Markle Makes Sweet Nod to Husband Prince Harry with Her Stylish U.S. Open Look

Image zoom Getty Images/TPN

Meghan Markle always keeps husband Prince Harry close to her heart!

While cheering on good friend Serena Williams’ U.S. Open final on Saturday, the Duchess of Sussex accessorized her casual chic denim look with a sweet nod to her relationship with the royal, who stayed at home across the pond with the couple’s 4-month-old son Archie.

Around her neck, Meghan wore a 14-karat gold necklace from designer Mini Mini Jewels with two dog tag pendants, one of which had the initial “H” on it, while the other had an “M.”

The delicate accessory, which can also be embedded with a variety of birthstones, is currently still for sale, retailing from between $124-244.

Image zoom TPN/Getty Images

Meghan has a tradition of honoring her boys during her solo public outings.

When the royal made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon earlier this summer, she honored her baby boy with a delicate 18-karat gold chain featuring the letter “A“ for Archie from the Australian jeweler Verse.

She also debuted a new eternity ring for the Trooping the Colour in June, which she wore alongside her wedding band and engagement ring.

Eternity rings, which typically consist of many small diamonds covering the entire circular band, are traditionally given following a momentous occasion, such as the birth of a couple’s first child, or their first wedding anniversary — two milestones which Meghan and Harry had recently celebrated.

Image zoom Meghan Markle Karwai Tang/Getty

Meghan’s trip to the U.S. marks her first trip overseas without her 4-month-old son.

On Friday, Meghan made an unexpected last-minute trip aboard a commercial flight from London, PEOPLE confirmed.

Meghan is expected to return to Britain at the end of the weekend. “It is a last-minute trip,” a source told The Times, which broke the story of the royal’s plans. “Excited to support her friend, and then come back.”

The royal’s last trip to America was in February for her baby shower with close friends.

Image zoom (L-R) Meghan Markle, Archie and Prince Harry Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Later this month, Meghan and Harry will also be taking their first royal tour as a family of three.

The royal couple will bring son Archie to Cape Tape Town, South Africa, on Sept. 23. Although there’s been no confirmation as of yet for when royal fans can expect to see their son, the first scheduled stop of the couple’s visit is to a township.

They will leave little Archie — who was born on May 6 — with his nanny as they start the official first leg of the tour.