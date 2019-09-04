Meghan Markle Honors Legendary Photographer Peter Lindbergh with Never-Before-Seen Photo

Image zoom Peter Lindbergh and Meghan Markle Sussex Royal/Instagram

Meghan Markle is paying tribute to famed photographer Peter Lindbergh with a rare personal picture.

In a post on @SussexRoyal, the Instagram page shared by Meghan and Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex remembered the influential photographer, who died on Tuesday at the age of 74.

Meghan handpicked Lindbergh to photograph the 15 women she named “Forces for Change” for the September issue of British Vogue‘s cover, which the royal mom guest edited.

“There is no other photographer she considered to bring this meaningful project to life,” the Instagram caption reads.

Last month, Lindbergh told British Vogue about the conversation he had with Meghan on the morning of the New York shoot for the cover. “My instructions from the Duchess were clear: ‘I want to see freckles!’ ” he said. “Well, that was like running through open doors for me. I love freckles.”

Meghan remembered the iconic photographer on Instagram, writing: “His work is revered globally for capturing the essence of a subject and promoting healthy ideals of beauty, eschewing photoshopping, and preferring natural beauty with minimal makeup.”

The post concluded: ” ‘Forces for Change’ was the one of the esteemed photographer’s final published projects. He will be deeply missed.”

The Instagram post included two photos: the shot his family used to announce his death as well as a candid black-and-white photo of Lindbergh with his arm around a smiling Meghan.

The renowned German fashion photographer also snapped Meghan for the October 2017 cover of Vanity Fair, when the Suits star opened up about her romance with Prince Harry for the first time.

Lindbergh’s family confirmed the news of his death on his official Instagram page Wednesday morning.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Peter Lindbergh on September 3rd 2019, at the age of 74,” the post read. “He is survived by his wife Petra, his first wife Astrid, his four sons Benjamin, Jérémy, Simon, Joseph and seven grandchildren. He leaves a big void.”