Meghan Markle Unexpectedly Slipped a Hollywood Term Into Her Speech at Clothing Line Launch

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out on Thursday for her first work engagement since the birth of son Archie

By Stephanie Petit
September 13, 2019 03:25 PM

Meghan Markle‘s film and television background is still very much a part of her!

The Duchess of Sussex, 38, stepped out on Thursday for her first work engagement since the birth of son Archie on May 6, launching a five-piece capsule collection benefitting her patronage Smart Works. As Meghan began her heartfelt speech (like she’s done in the past, the royal spoke without notes!), sirens unexpectedly blared in the background. The former actress, who starred on the USA hit Suits before her romance with Prince Harry blossomed, paused and said, “Should I hold for sound?” After having a quick laugh at the competing noise, Meghan continued with her speech.

Over the summer, the new mom had a brush with her old Hollywood scene when she attended the London premiere of The Lion King with husband Prince Harry. The former actress spent some time chatting with Billy Eichner, who voices Timon in the remake of the beloved Disney film.

Mark Large - WPA Pool/Getty
“Meghan and I both went to college together — we were both theatre majors at Northwestern. We didn’t know each other when we were there, but we were there at the same time,” Eichner explained on Today with Hoda and Jenna. “In the middle of this huge royal premiere you’re looking at, right there we’re having a very casual conversation about our acting teachers at Northwestern.”

After Meghan congratulated the actor and comedian on his successful Hollywood career, Eichner returned the compliment.

“And she said, ‘Well, things took a little turn,’ ” Eichner recalled with a laugh.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Chris Jackson/Getty

“When I first moved to the U.K. it was incredibly important to me personally to be able to connect with people on the ground who were doing really important work. One of the places that I went to really early on was Smart Works,” Meghan said at Thursday’s event.

“To be able to have one small project that has such big impact is something I’m really connected to,” she added. “This is the kind of work that I’ve been doing for a really long time and to be able to do it here in my new home of the U.K. means quite a bit to me. It’s also the same vein of work that my husband and I will continue doing, really strong community-based projects. And this is something we’ll be excited to share more about next year when we launch our foundation, Sussex Royal, in 2020.”

Meghan Markle
Mark Large - WPA Pool/Getty
For every item bought during the two-week online and in-store sale of the collection, one will be donated to Smart Works — allowing customers to help empower and support other women and play a part in their success story.

“It’s a community that I’m so drawn to about it here,” Meghan said. “It’s not just donating your clothes and seeing where they land, but really being part of each other’s success stories as women. If that’s in the tools that you give or the interview prep that’s happening, every piece of it.”

