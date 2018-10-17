Meghan Markle Holds on Tight to Prince Harry as They Meet Students at Last Stop on Dubbo Trip

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are continuing their 16-day tour with a stop at a local school in Dubbo, Australia.

The couple visited the Clontarf Foundation and Girls Academy Dubbo Senior College, which works to improve the educational outcomes of young Indigenous students.

As their car pulled up to the school entrance, students and administrators were lined up outside to greet Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, for their arrival.

Inside a classroom, Meghan left her Husband to meet with school officials before being welcomed by two student representatives.

The two young girls walked her through a display of photos and work on the wall and spoke to the school’s policies, attendance, and programs, while the rest of their classmates watched on.

At one point, Meghan laughed and rubbed the girl’s back, before sitting down on a couch with the students to chat about their school experience.

She also asked the girls what their favorite part about the school was and expressed how “happy” she was “to be here.”

Soon after, Meghan and Harry reunited outside, where the rain intensified.

Although the couple was originally supposed to participate in a session of netball and touch football drills on the school oval — highlighting the importance of sports in education — the rain changed those plans and caused them to make an early departure from the school.

But the couple made sure not to leave before meeting the players on the different teams. Ignoring security protocol, the prince greeted the students as they rushed towards him

The teachers attempted to get the students to line up and not crowd Harry, however, the prince was not at all fazed and even posed for some candid selfies.

Earlier in the day, the royal couple met a bunch of local school children who were gathered at the airport, including one little boy who was particularly enthralled with Harry.

Once the prince greeted him, the five-year-old boy — identified as Luke Vincent of Buninyong Public School — leaped into his arms for a giant hug before playfully caressing his face and tugging at his beard.

Meghan quickly came over to meet the animated young fan and was greeted with a warm hug of her own.

The duo then attended the naming dedication and unveiling of a new aircraft in the Royal Flying Doctor Service fleet as part of celebrations for 90 years of delivering healthcare to people living in remote regions of the country.

As they were introduced to many of the Base’s doctors, nurses, and volunteers, Meghan and Harry were also given demonstrations on the service’s emergency health-related techniques, materials, and supplies.

The couple then visited Victoria Park for a picnic to celebrate the community spirit within the region, where the heavy rainfall first began, right as Harry took the stage to deliver a speech.

The prince did his best to keep his pregnant wife dry and could be seen sweetly sheltering the former Suits actress under an umbrella. But his other duty called, so Harry gave the umbrella to Meghan so she could stay dry as he went up on stage.

Showing they are the perfect team, the pregnant royal then walked on stage and insisted on returning the favor, sheltering him as he spoke to the crowd. While Dubbo’s Mayor Ben Shields offered the prince his umbrella, Harry said, “It’s all right, I’ve got my wife.”

Harry and Meghan are participating in a total of 76 engagements during their Australia visit, so far attending a welcoming reception, visiting the Taronga Zoo in Sydney and meeting with fans.

At their reception on the first day of their visit, Harry thanked Australia for the “incredibly warm welcome” they’d received and the “chance to meet Aussies from all walks of life.”

“We also genuinely couldn’t think of a better place to announce the upcoming baby,” Harry said, “whether it’s a boy or a girl.”

The Kensington Palace announced the couple’s baby news on Monday in a statement saying, “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”