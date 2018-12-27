Meghan Markle Drops a Hint About Baby's Due Date During Christmas Day Outing

Meghan Markle won’t have to wait much longer to meet her baby!

The Duchess of Sussex, 37, and Prince Harry, 34, greeted fans after attending the Christmas Day church service at the Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, about 100 miles north of London. In a video shared on Twitter by Emily Spencer, Meghan shakes hands with the well-wishers lining the route as they congratulate her on the family’s new addition.

At one point, Meghan placed a hand on her baby bump and told the crowd, “We’re nearly there!”

The mom-to-be opted for a deep navy dress and a Victoria Beckham coat with a matching fascinator for the traditional royal outing. She also carried a black leather powder box by Victoria Beckham.

When Kensington Palace released a statement announcing Meghan’s pregnancy in October, they said the Duchess of Sussex “is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.”

In the weeks following the announcement, Meghan was cradling her baby bump and showing off her growing belly in fitted outfits. But it was her surprise appearance at the British Fashion Awards in early December that led fans to believe that they wouldn’t have to wait too much longer for the arrival of Baby Sussex.

Meghan also gave a quick update on her pregnancy during a visit to Brinsworth House, a residential nursing and care home for British entertainers run by the Royal Variety Charity, earlier this month. Speaking with retired West End theatre actress Josephine Gordon, 87, Meghan said she was doing “very good.” She then paused, put her hands on her baby bump and added that she was feeling “very pregnant today..”

Kate Middleton recently opened up about Meghan’s baby news for the first time during her visit with Prince William to Leicester University. When a fan asked if she was excited about the royal family’s new addition, Kate immediately responded: “Absolutely!”

“It’s such a special time to have little kiddies,” she shared. “And a cousin for George and Charlotte, as well, and Louis. It’ll be really special.”