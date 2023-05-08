Meghan Markle Goes for a Hike with Friends in California After Prince Harry Attended Coronation Solo

Meghan Markle was spotted on a hike in California amid the coronation weekend.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, joined friends Markus Anderson and Heather Dorak for some time outdoors near her home in Montecito. She wore a hat and sunglasses for the outing, tying a jacket around her waist.

Prince Harry was in the U.K. on Saturday for his father King Charles' coronation without Meghan, who stayed back in California with their two children. The couple relocated to Meghan's home state after stepping back from their royal roles in 2020. Buckingham Palace announced in April that Harry, 38, would attend the crowning ceremony while Meghan would not.

Prince Harry traveled to the airport just hours after the crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, landing in Los Angeles by that evening.

The Duke of Sussex didn't appear to have any interaction with father King Charles, 74, or brother Prince William, 40, during the service. Prince Harry entered Westminster Abbey chatting with his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and their husbands then sat in the third row between Princess Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, and Princess Alexandra.

Prince Harry. Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meanwhile, King Charles and Prince William entered in the procession after Harry. Following the service, Charles and William took part in the Coronation Procession back to Buckingham Palace while Harry left the event solo in a car.

Prince Harry was not invited to the balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace that followed the ceremony.

Prince Harry. Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images

It was a busy weekend for Meghan, who celebrated Prince Archie's fourth birthday on Saturday.

"It's going to be a low-key party at home," a source previously told PEOPLE. "They'll have friends around them and Meghan's mom, Doria [Ragland]. Meghan will definitely have support that weekend."

And Archie will have his little sister, Princess Lilibet, 23 months, by his side.

"They are so sweet together. Archie loves Lili. He's such a sweet boy. When she's not around, he asks, 'Where's Lili?' " the source added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan's decision to stay back in California while Prince Harry attended his father's coronation reflects the complex feelings between the couple and the royal family.

"Things are strained," a palace insider previously said.

Those closest to the couple know that the media backlash Meghan faced in the U.K. during Queen Elizabeth's funeral last year — and in the months since — played a significant role in her decision not to come.

"Meghan wants to be there to support her father-in-law, but at the same time, the scrutiny she receives outweighs the support," a close friend said. "There's always going to be that other side challenging their reasoning, and who wants to put themselves in that position?"

Whatever happens during Prince Harry's quick trip to the U.K., "he will look back on it and think it is better to come and play his part and say, 'I saw my father crowned,' " said a source close to the royal household. "And tell his children about it."