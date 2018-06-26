Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

Meghan Markle stepped out to join the Queen and the Queen’s Young Leaders at a party at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday — and aside from her always-perfect waves, pale pink dress and chic black accessories, there’s one thing that was impossible to miss from the Duchess of Sussex’s look: her flawless, rose-toned highlight that beamed from the tops of her cheekbones.

Paired with a strong, rosy contour, Markle’s cheekbones were shining bright during her appearance, as she sat next to her new husband, Prince Harry. And while most people probably don’t have a royal-approved makeup artist on hand at all times, you can enlist a trusty highlighter in order to score her glowy look. Here, five options to choose from — according to your personal preference.

If you like: A metallic highlight

Courtesy Maybelline

Buy It! Maybelline Metallic Highlighter in Molten Rose Gold, $7.94; walmart.com

If you like: A natural flush

Courtesy Fenty Beauty

Buy It! Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Ginger Binge/ Moscow Mule, $34; sephora.com

If you like: A subtle pink shimmer

Courtesy Nars

Buy It! Nars Orgasm Illuminating Loose Powder, $28; sephora.com

If you like: An all-over glow

Courtesy L'oreal

Buy it! L’Oréal True Match Lumi Glow Amour Drops in Daybreak, $11.97; walmart.com

If you like: A rosy sheen

Courtesy Farsali

Buy It! Farsali Jelly Beam Highlighter in Glow Up, $40; sephora.com