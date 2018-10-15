Here Are All The Tricks Meghan Markle Used to Hide Her Pregnancy

Meghan Markle has been keeping an exciting secret for the past three months!

Like many expectant parents, Meghan and Prince Harry waited until around the 12-week mark of the duchess’ pregnancy to announce that they are expecting a baby.

After the couple officially made the announcement in a statement via Kensington Palace on Monday, a royal source told PEOPLE that Meghan has had her 12-week scan and is “feeling well.”

The future royal mom found subtle ways to hide her pregnancy over the past couple of months.

In August, her clothes became noticeably baggier than usual. While attending a friend’s wedding on August 4, Meghan opted for a billowing shirtdress from Club Monaco.

Meghan Markle on August 4 Karwai Tang/WireImage

She had heads turning again on September 6 when she wore a blue dress by Jason Wu that had large ruffles down the front.

Meghan Markle on Sept. 6. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Then on September 24, she wore a blue belted top with a peplum detail by Oscar de la Renta.

Meghan Markle on Sept. 24. Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty

Meghan has also been sporting roomy coats, despite the warmer weather. She wore a a bright blue coat by Smythe for the launch of her charity cookbook on Sept. 20.

Meghan Markle on Sept. 20. BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty

And for Princess Eugenie‘s royal wedding on October 12, she wore an oversized navy coat by Givenchy (her wedding dress designer!).

Meghan Markle on Oct. 12. Press Association via AP Images

The former actress also knows the power of a good prop. Meghan has been holding her clutches and flowers in front of her belly on royal outings.

Meghan Markle on Sept. 25. Chris Jackson/Getty

Meghan Markle on Sept. 25. Samir Hussein/WireImage

And when she touched down in Sydney, Australia, on Monday alongside Harry, she was clutching two large folders in front of her stomach.

Meghan Markle on Oct. 15. Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

Meghan’s royal sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, typically isn’t able to wait until the 12-week mark to announce her pregnancies because she suffers from acute morning sickness, also known as Hyperemesis Gravidarum.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

The palace made Kate’s last pregnancy announcement last year within the two-month mark of her pregnancy with Prince Louis because of her illness. When she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte, Kate was also cared for at home at Apartment 1A of the palace. And she got so sick during her first pregnancy with Prince George that she ended up in the hospital for treatment during her first trimester.

Meghan is joining a royal baby boom. In addition to the birth of Prince Louis‘ in April, Kate’s sister, Pippa Middleton, is expecting the birth of her first child this month.