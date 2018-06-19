Meghan Markle Just Wore Her Most Dramatic Hat Yet: See the Photos!

She’s officially a royal now!

Meghan Markle made her debut at Royal Ascot in her most British (and dramatic!) hat to date. The Duchess of Sussex opted for a wide-brimmed black-and-white hat with a side swoop detail from Philip Treacy, who has quickly become Meghan’s go-to milliner.

Meghan wore two custom Philip Treacy hats for both her appearance at Prince Charles’ Buckingham Palace garden party and her Trooping the Colour debut.

Meghan Markle Jed Leicester/BPI/REX/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle Ian Headington/racingfotos.com/REX/Shutterstock

No one does fascinators quite like legendary milliner Philip Treacy, who is also one of Kate Middleton’s favorite hat designers.

Meghan Markle Jed Leicester/BPI/REX/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle Tim Ireland/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle Tim Ireland/AP/REX/Shutterstock

And when Meghan stepped out for a wedding last weekend, she did so in a budget-friendly fascinator by British high-street brand Marks & Spencer. Wearing their Pillbox Bow Fascinator in cream, retailing for just under $40, Meghan swept her hair loosely up in a style not dissimilar to her own wedding day look.

Meghan Markle BAV/Geoff Robinson

The Queen, 92, almost always wears hats on her royal outings. (Her go-to milliner is Rachel Trevor Morgan.)

Meghan noticeably went without a hat for her first solo outing alongside Queen Elizabeth last week. Like Kate, Meghan, 36, and their husbands Prince William and Prince Harry, try to project a more youthful image, and, while Meghan has started wearing pantyhose to royal events, the women don’t put on gloves — or generally wear hats.