Meghan Markle Has Talked About Having 'More' Kids, Says Source

Meghan Markle has long dreamed of becoming a mom. Now that she and Prince Harry have welcomed their first child — a baby boy — they are already looking ahead to growing their family.

“They definitely want to,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “Meghan has talked about having one more.”

With their recent move to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, the new parents are giving their family a fresh start, away from palace life.

“There’s so much space for them to be able to take walks with the baby and their dogs and not feel like they are being preyed upon — that was the big thing,” says the source. “Meghan’s so happy there compared to Kensington Palace. It’s like night and day.”

Harry and Meghan first spoke of their desire to start a family after they got engaged in 2017. And their natural ease with children was on display throughout Meghan’s pregnancy.

“Harry has wanted this family life for a while, and he’s going to love it,” says a source close to the royal household. “He’s always enthusiastic with children, and now he will have his own little world that he has dreamed of for a long time.”

The proud parents will give the world a glimpse of their son in the coming days when they make their debut as a family of three on the grounds of Windsor Castle.