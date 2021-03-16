Meghan's friend Janina Gavankar also said last week that "there are many emails and texts" that support her claims

Meghan Markle Has Proof of 'Everything' She Said in Oprah Interview, Says Gayle King

Gayle King says her friend Meghan Markle can support all the claims she made in her revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"Meghan has documents to back up everything that she said on Oprah's interview. Everything," King said on Tuesday's CBS This Morning.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During Meghan and Prince Harry's interview, which aired earlier this month, the Duchess of Sussex said there were "concerns and conversations" about her children's skin color, that she was denied help when she felt suicidal and that a disagreement with Kate Middleton left her in tears ahead of her wedding, among other revelations.

King's statements echoed those of Meghan's friend Janina Gavankar, who told the British show This Morning last week that "there are many emails and texts" that support Meghan.

Reacting to Buckingham Palace's statement reacting to the interview, Gavankar said, "I know that the family and staff were well aware of the extent of it, and though their recollections may vary, ours don't, because we lived through it with them."

Get the premiere issue of PEOPLE Royals for glamorous new photos and inside stories royals fans haven't seen or read elsewhere! Subscribe at peopleroyals.com/launch

Days before Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview, The Times in the U.K. reported that the Duchess of Sussex faced a bullying complaint made by one of her close advisers during her time as a working royal at Kensington Palace — allegations her office has strongly refuted.

"The bullying thing was raised in 2018 and now there's an ongoing investigation about bullying from Meghan Markle, when anyone who has worked with her will tell you exactly who she is," King, who attended Meghan's New York City baby shower in 2019, said on Tuesday. "You know, she's really a very sweet, caring person."

Image zoom Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey | Credit: Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions

King also shared that Prince Harry spoke to father Prince Charles and brother Prince William over the weekend for the first time since the interview aired.

"The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive," the host said. "But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"And I think what is still upsetting to them is the palace keep saying they want to work it out privately, but yet, they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan, still."