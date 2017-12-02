Just like her soon-to-be sister-in-law Princess Kate, Meghan Markle is a style influencer.

Hours after Meghan and Prince Harry made their first official royal appearance on Friday, the burgundy leather tote from Strathberry the former Suits star was seen carrying sold out.

A spokesperson for the Scottish brand — which was launched in 2013 by Leeanne Hundleby and her husband Guy — told The Telegraph that “it’s just amazing for us, it really is the greatest.”

According to The Telegraph, at the time Leeanne decided to send Meghan a selection of purses, it had not yet been announced that Meghan and Harry were engaged.

“It was a fantastic surprise and we are really excited. We’re suddenly incredibly busy,” the spokesperson added.

Perhaps this is a sign that Meghan’s taking a sartorial cue from Queen Elizabeth, who’s rarely seen without her trusty purse.

The monarch’s bag of choice is Launer London — and she has reportedly owned more than 200 Launer handbags over the years. The Queen’s loyalty to the brand began in 1968, when designer Sam Launer sent her a bag.

While the contents of the 91-year-old monarch’s inspired a 2007 book — What’s in the Queen’s Handbag? And Other Royal Secrets, by Phil Dampier and Ashley Walton — when it comes to what’s inside Meghan’s bags, they likely contain a few of her favorite beauty products.

Meghan loves Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat Radiance Perfecting Pen ($42, sephora.com), which she told Beauty Banter is easy to blend and compact enough for on-the-go use. And she swears by the lash-boosting mascara Revitalash ($24, dermstore.com), which she may have carried with her for touch-ups throughout the day. She’s also rarely without sunglasses. She wore a pair of Finlay & Co. shades during her appearance at the Invictus Games in September.