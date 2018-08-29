Meghan Markle Is Seeing Hamilton Again — After Enjoying It with Prince Harry and Priyanka Chopra

Meghan Markle isn’t throwing away her shot to see Hamilton again — and for a good cause!

The Duchess of Sussex will step out with Prince Harry today for a London performance of the hit musical, Kensington Palace announced. The event on Wednesday evening will raise funds for one of Harry’s longtime charities, Sentebale, which he set up alongside friend Prince Seeiso of Lesotho. In June, Harry took a solo trip to Africa to open a school and a house on behalf of the charity.

The couple will be the guests of honor at Hamilton, alongside the show creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda. The trio will meet the cast and crew on the stage of London’s Victoria Palace Theatre and address the audience.

Tickets for the special performance range from $25 to $130, plus a charity donation. Sentebale is set to receive thousands of dollars to help fund its work for children and young people affected by HIV and AIDS in Lesotho and Botswana.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Clodagh Kilcoyne - WPA Pool/Getty Images

However, this won’t be Meghan’s first (or even second!) time taking in the musical based on the incredible life of American founding father Alexander Hamilton. She and Harry spent a date night at Hamilton in London in February, thrilling the cast with their appearance among the sellout crowd.

Ironically, the Tony winner for Best Musical pokes fun at Prince Harry’s ancestor, King George III.

Harry and Meghan enjoyed dates at the theater when they first began dating, but this is the first time they had been known to hit the West End after making their engagement announcement.

Meghan also saw the show in New York City with longtime pal Priyanka Chopra. Before deleting her Instagram account, the former Suits star shared a photo of the duo posing with the Playbill in hand.

On top of honoring her American roots, the musical gives a nod to Meghan’s feminist beliefs.

“You want a revolution? I want a revelation. So listen to my declaration: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal.’ And when I meet Thomas Jefferson, I’m ‘a compel him to include women in the sequel!'” the character of Angelica Schuyler sings in the show.