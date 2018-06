When Meghan Markle stepped out in her sultry Stella McCartney wedding reception dress, you could almost hear the collective swoon around the globe (and that wasn’t just because of the dashing prince on her arm). The halter-neck gown was modern and sexy— and decidedly Meghan. Want to channel your inner Duchess this wedding season? Ahead, we’ve shopped out a whole bunch of high-neck, shoulder-baring dresses that will give you your own Meghan moment.