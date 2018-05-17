Meghan Markle Debuts New Half-Up Hairstyle (and Possible Haircut!) During Wedding Preparations

Meghan Markle may have just pulled a popular pre-wedding bridal move: a visit to the salon for a quick trim!

Meghan and Prince Harry arrived at Windsor Castle Wednesday afternoon for preparations ahead of their royal wedding on Saturday, and the bride-to-be debuted a new look.

Her hair was styled in a loose, textured half-up ‘do — a hairstyle she’s never been seen wearing before! — with what appear to be freshly trimmed, angles framing her cheekbones. The couple’s visit to their wedding venue comes on the same day that Meghan confirmed her father Thomas Markle would not be attending her wedding, as he focuses on his health.

To complement her effortless hair moment, Meghan selected the same ivory silk crepe bodysuit from Tuxe Bodywear that she wore for her first evening event with Harry in February, and a pair of Snowstorm Diamond Earrings in white gold from one of her go-to jewelers, Birks.

The romantic hairstyle isn’t one Meghan typically goes for — the future princess bride has often been seen either wearing her hair simply down with soft, effortless waves or pulled up into a low-hanging, slightly messy bun.

Meghan’s hairstyle will surely be a major talking point on her wedding day and so far, there have been plenty of predictions of what she will do with it.

“A lot will depend on her dress,” Nicky Clarke, former hairdresser to the late Princess Diana told PEOPLE, adding: “I’m not sure if we are going to get the sophisticated Meghan or the slightly edgier Meghan and that will probably dictate what she does with her hair.”

The bride-to-be’s half-up-half-down hairstyle worn today could be an indicator of what’s to come on Saturday, too. “I think she might go for half-up, half-down,” Clarke predicted, whose Mayfair salon Meghan visited just last year.

In 2011, Kate Middleton chose a half-up, half-down look with long loose waves, dubbed the “demi-chignon” to marry Prince William at Westminster Abbey, styled by James Pryce and Richard Ward at the latter’s eponymous salon in Chelsea.

“If I was choosing for her I would either go for half-up, half-down, which will work for the whole day,” says Galvin Junior, who is an ambassador to the Prince Charles’ charity, The Prince’s Trust. “It’s not too regal, it’s modern and it’s versatile, so it will work right through to the evening,” he says, adding: “However she wears her hair, she is going to look stunning.”