Meghan Markle Has a New Hairdresser in Her Glam Squad and His Signature Look Is 'Perfect for Her'

Meghan Markle has a new man in her life — and it’s not Prince Harry.

We are talking about her go-to hairdresser George Northwood who appeared publicly for the first time this week — as part of Meghan and Prince Harry’s private entourage for their two-day tour of Ireland.

Chosen by Meghan to style her hair (into a chic bun) for the couple’s evening wedding reception, held at Frogmore House in May, it seems the former actress has kept the celebrity stylist on speed dial.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

So who is George Northwood? The 39-year-old started off his career 14 years ago and made his name cutting the hair of U.K model and presenter Alexa Chung, creating her famous choppy “Bedhead Bob,” which was coveted so much, it’s reported Northwood was seeing 18 clients a day at one point.

He’s also the man responsible for pal Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s long wavy bob back in 2015 and regularly works with the model, who says: “I love the way that George does my hair. He makes it feel very undone, very relaxed yet glamorous.”

Well known in the fashion industry due to his extensive editorial work, he has also worked with celebrities such as Kate Winslet, Alicia Vikander and Julianne Moore. Recommended by a friend, Meghan hired Northwood after he impressed her during a hair trial in the planning stages of the royal wedding. “George is very likable, very cool and his signature look, which is slightly messy and a little undone is perfect for her,” a source who has worked with Northwood tells PEOPLE.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar AIDAN CRAWLEY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan Markle Rocked Two Very Different Looks on Wednesday in Ireland: See the Photos!

Arriving in Ireland on Tuesday wearing an emerald green pencil skirt and top by Givenchy with Vanessa Tugendhaft’s Clover Pave Diamond earrings in a respectful sartorial nod to her hosts, Northwood styled her hair into a simply side bun with side parting. Later than evening, her long hair was tonged into glamorous loose waves for a garden party hosted by the British Ambassador to Ireland. The following day, Meghan went for a similar combination of slightly messier loose curls and a bun both with center partings.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry PA Images/INSTARimages

Meghan Markle Press Association via AP Images

For anyone wanting an appointment with the new royal hairdresser, don’t think you can pop into the salon and make an appointment. Potential new customers have to go through an email process with the head office to see if the mane man can squeeze you in at his eponymous salon in London’s cool Fitzrovia. A cut and blow dry with George costs £600 ($793). Or you could just DIY at home, following his advise for the perfect “undone look.”

“Never, ever brush in the morning,” he told Vogue in a 2017 interview on how to wake up with perfect hair. “It leads to frizz, and secondly there’s always an element of mechanical damage. Use your fingers and you’ll be able to feel out any tangles,” he says. If you must brush, do so minimally he says. “If you’re looking for a very sleek finish like the Veronica Lake style, run a Mason Pearson brush across the hair’s surface just once.”