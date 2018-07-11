This Toddler Couldn't Stop Touching Meghan Markle's Hair and Prince Harry Wasn't Having It!

Meghan Markle is the new Rapunzel!

A cheeky toddler couldn’t resist touching the Duchess of Sussex’s hair during her visit to Dublin’s Croke Park on Wednesday.

Meghan let down her royal hair for the casual event after having it up in a sleek bun earlier in the day for a meeting with President Michael Higgins alongside Prince Harry. And 3-year-old Walter Kieran immediately went for the royal’s wavy, long locks. He even started to touch her face!

Meghan immediately warmed to Walter and smiled at him as she held his little hand. Prince Harry joined in on the fun and gave the toddler a mock scolding by wagging his finger at him.

This wasn’t the royal couple’s only hands-on moment with kids during their visit. In a candid moment, Harry let a 4-year-old tug at his red beard. Dylan Mahon reached for the royal’s facial hair as Harry playfully grimaced and Meghan stifled a laugh.

Harry then told him, “You might have a beard soon — you never know!”

The couple proved their kid-wrangling skills on their wedding day while taking a portrait with their little bridal party members.

“They wanted to see their family and see the kids and be together,” Meghan’s longtime friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin told PEOPLE. “So when it was time to take a photo, it was really easy and harmonious and joyful, and Harry was playing with the kids.”

Though the newlyweds hold the titles of aunt and uncle to Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s three kids now, they hope to have their own children one day.

“Of course,” Harry said during a BBC interview just after getting engaged. “You know, one step at a time. Hopefully we’ll start a family in the near future.”

During a visit to Northern Ireland in March, the former actress reiterated their baby plans when speaking to the couple who own Shnuggle, an innovative baby product company.

“I am sure at one point we will need the whole thing,” Meghan said while looking at some products. “It’s very sweet.”

A royal wedding guest suggests that that point may come soon for Harry and Meghan, saying, “I imagine they will probably think about a family really quickly.”