Meghan Markle to Edit Vogue and Reveals She Interviewed Michelle Obama

Meghan Markle is going Vogue!

The Duchess of Sussex has guest-edited the 2019 September issue of British Vogue, titled “Forces for Change,” featuring a candid conversation between the mother of one and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

“These last seven months have been a rewarding process, curating and collaborating with Edward Enninful, British Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief, to take the year’s most read fashion issue and steer its focus to the values, causes and people making impact in the world today,” Meghan said in a statement.

“Through this lens I hope you’ll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light,” she said, adding, “I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the ‘Forces for Change’ they’ll find within these pages.”

Meghan is the first guest editor of the September issue in the magazine’s 103-year history.

In addition, an interview between husband Prince Harry and Dr. Jane Goodall will be included in the issue that features 15 trailblazing women on the cover. Among the group are actors and models, politicians and authors, and advocates for everything from diversity and mental health to climate change and voting rights.

Also included are “inspirational articles written by Brené Brown, Jameela Jamil and many others,” according to a statement posted on the SussexRoyal Instagram account. “Equally, you’ll find grassroots organisations and incredible trailblazers working tirelessly behind the scenes to change the world for the better.”

The announcement comes two years after Meghan shut down her lifestyle blog The Tig, where she used as a place to share various aspects of her life and the things that inspire her — in particular, food and travel.

“After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it’s time to say goodbye to The Tig,” she wrote. “What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You’ve made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy. Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being ‘the change you wish to see in the world.’ Above all, don’t ever forget your worth – as I’ve told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough. Thank you for everything.”

In June 2016, Kate Middleton appeared on the cover of British Vogue in honor of the magazine’s 100th anniversary special issue.

The images, taken by London-born photographer Josh Olins in Norfolk’s English countryside, feature the mother (now of three!) in a simple striped t-shirt, a $7,500 charcoal brown double-breasted suede coat by Burberry and more, and capture what the magazine called her “great sense of humor.”

“This was the Duchess’s first sitting for a magazine and she was a joy to work with, a natural,” Olins said in a press release. “I am incredibly grateful to [former editor-in-chief] Alexandra Shulman for placing her faith in me for such an important and historic assignment.”

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie put their fashion foot forward in British Vogue‘s September issue last year, where they spoke about their sibling bond and Eugenie’s wedding in their first-ever joint interview.

But before the modern era of royals ruled the style world, Princess Diana left her mark.

When photographer Patrick Demarchelier was asked to shoot Diana for British Vogue in 1990, he requested to bring in his own hair and makeup team, including hairstylist Sam McKnight.

“Mary Greenwell and I were told it was someone important, but we had no idea who,” McKnight wrote in his book Hair by Sam McKnight. “We guessed it might be Margaret Thatcher, and then in walked Diana.”

The stylist worked his magic, tucking her hair into a tiara to make it appear shorter. Turns out, Diana loved the look — and spontaneously decided it was time for a change.

“As she was leaving Diana asked, if I had free reign what would I do to her hair,” McKnight recalled. “I suggested cutting it short and she, to my surprise, agreed, and we did it there and then.”

Meghan’s “Forces for Change” issue hits newsstands on Aug. 2.