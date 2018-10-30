The Sweet Story Behind Meghan Markle’s Stunning Green Necklace Given to Her in New Zealand

Meghan Markle
Samir Hussein / WireImage
Erin Hill
October 30, 2018 11:56 PM

When Meghan Markle stepped out for her final day on the royal tour, she debuted a large green stone around her neck that holds special meaning.

The Pounama, which is only found in the South Island of New Zealand, is a valued stone that has spiritual significance.

The necklace is from leading Maori designer, Kiri Nathan, and was carved by Jason Nathan. It was given to the Duchess of Sussex by New Zealand Governor General Patsy Reddy when she and Prince Harry arrived on Sunday at Government House.

According to the designer’s website, each piece holds it’s own mana (integrity, strength), denoting status and power. Pounamu is traditionally handed down as a valued heirloom or given as a gift to affirm relationships, peace, love and safe journeys.

Meghan Markle
Samir Hussein / WireImage

Meghan and Harry, who are expecting their first child in the spring, have been flooded with gifts during their tour, starting with a pair of baby Ugg boots for their upcoming arrival.

On their final day of appearances in New Zealand before heading back to London, the royal parents-to-be visited Te Papaiouru Marae for a formal pōwhiri and luncheon in their honor. A pōwhiri is a traditional Māori welcoming ceremony involving speeches, dancing, singing and the hongi.
When Meghan Markle stepped out for her final day on the royal tour, she debuted a large green stone around her neck that held special meaning.

The Pounama, which is only found in the South Island of New Zealand, is a valued stone that has spiritual significance.

The necklace is from leading Maori designer, Kiri Nathan, and was carved by Jason Nathan. It was given to the Duchess of Sussex by New Zealand Governor General Patsy Reddy when she and Prince Harry arrived on Sunday at Government House.

According to the designer’s website, each piece holds it’s own mana (integrity, strength), denoting status and power. Pounamu is traditionally handed down as a valued heirloom or given as a gift to affirm relationships, peace, love and safe journeys/life.

Meghan and Harry, who are expecting their first child in the spring, have been flooded with gifts during their store, starting with a pair of baby Ugg boots for their upcoming arrival.

On their final day of appearances in New Zealand before heading back to London, the royal parents-to-be visited Te Papaiouru Marae for a formal pōwhiri and luncheon in their honor. A pōwhiri is a traditional Māori welcoming ceremony involving speeches, dancing, singing and the hongi.

  • Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The royal couple will also greet fans during their last walkabout of the tour later in the day before concluding their final day with a trip to the Redwoods, where they will take a tree walk.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.