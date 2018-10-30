The Sweet Story Behind Meghan Markle’s Stunning Green Necklace Given to Her in New Zealand

When Meghan Markle stepped out for her final day on the royal tour, she debuted a large green stone around her neck that holds special meaning.

The Pounama, which is only found in the South Island of New Zealand, is a valued stone that has spiritual significance.

The necklace is from leading Maori designer, Kiri Nathan, and was carved by Jason Nathan. It was given to the Duchess of Sussex by New Zealand Governor General Patsy Reddy when she and Prince Harry arrived on Sunday at Government House.

According to the designer’s website, each piece holds it’s own mana (integrity, strength), denoting status and power. Pounamu is traditionally handed down as a valued heirloom or given as a gift to affirm relationships, peace, love and safe journeys.

Meghan Markle Samir Hussein / WireImage

Meghan and Harry, who are expecting their first child in the spring, have been flooded with gifts during their tour, starting with a pair of baby Ugg boots for their upcoming arrival.

On their final day of appearances in New Zealand before heading back to London, the royal parents-to-be visited Te Papaiouru Marae for a formal pōwhiri and luncheon in their honor. A pōwhiri is a traditional Māori welcoming ceremony involving speeches, dancing, singing and the hongi.

Meghan and Harry, who are expecting their first child in the spring, have been flooded with gifts during their store, starting with a pair of baby Ugg boots for their upcoming arrival.

On their final day of appearances in New Zealand before heading back to London, the royal parents-to-be visited Te Papaiouru Marae for a formal pōwhiri and luncheon in their honor. A pōwhiri is a traditional Māori welcoming ceremony involving speeches, dancing, singing and the hongi.

The royal couple will also greet fans during their last walkabout of the tour later in the day before concluding their final day with a trip to the Redwoods, where they will take a tree walk.