Meghan Markle’s Green Emilia Wickstead Dress May Be Bespoke, but We Found 7 Styles to Get Her Look

Image zoom Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty

Meghan Markle didn’t just hop the pond for her last round of royal engagements alongside husband Prince Harry — she came, she slayed, and she conquered in major style. In a fashionable parade of vibrant hues and daring ensembles for her final engagements as a working senior royal, Meghan displayed a more fun and playful sense of style with all of her clothing choices, not least of all during her final appearance.

After wearing a $1,895 turquoise pencil dress by Victoria Beckham (those photos of her and Harry in the rain look straight out of a Hollywood blockbuster!), Meghan stepped out wearing an equally stunning $1,696 bold red architectural Safiyaa gown. She even managed to squeeze in a secret visit to the National Theatre while wearing a beautiful $55 organza puff-sleeve blouse from Topshop. But it was Meghan’s bespoke green Emilia Wickstead dress that she wore to the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey that we (and the Internet) just simply cannot get over.

Image zoom Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty

RELATED: Meghan Markle’s $1,895 Victoria Beckham Dress Is Already Sold Out, but We Found 5 Similar Styles

Meghan’s green Emilia Wickstead dress featured three-quarter-length sleeves, a high neck, and a dramatically chic draped cape. Meghan accessorized her strong look with a matching fascinator from William Chambers, tan Aquazzura pumps, and the $1,950 Demi Bag from Gabriella Hearst.

Since many of Emilia Wickstead’s dresses cost upwards of $1,300, we found seven gorgeous green alternatives from Nordstrom that won’t break the bank. If you’re looking to get your hands on a Meghan Markle-inspired dress for spring in one of the season’s trendiest colors, you’ll love the styles we picked out below.

Image zoom

Buy It! CeCe Bow Neck Short Sleeve Dress, $129; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Ever New Angelique Sculptured Ruffle Maxi Dress, $240; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Reformation Lacey Smocked Sleeve Dress, $248; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Harlyn Tie Back Cocktail Dress, $98; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Eliza J Puff Sleeve Shift Dress, $148; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Alice + Olivia Delora Mock Neck Body-Con Dress, $295; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Vince Camuto Asymmetrical Neck Cocktail Dress, $128; nordstrom.com