Meghan Markle Receives Gracie Award for 'Archetypes' Podcast — See the Other Winners

Meghan Markle is being honored by the Gracie Awards.

PEOPLE exclusively reveals that the Duchess of Sussex, 41, has been named a digital media national winner for the 48th Annual Gracie Awards for her Spotify podcast Archetypes. Organized by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, the Gracies celebrate exemplary programming and individual achievement created by, for and about women across all media in news and entertainment.

"Thank you to the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation for this prestigious honor. This is a shared success for me and the team behind Archetypes — most of whom are women — and the inspiring guests who joined me each week," Meghan said in a statement shared to the Archewell Foundation website.

The Duchess of Sussex is being recognized for her role as a podcast host, as is Katie Couric for her namesake show Next Question and Alex Cooper for Call Her Daddy. Stars being celebrated as television national winners include Christina Applegate, Tracee Ellis Ross, Faith Hill, Amanda Seyfried, Ava DuVernay and Ziwe (who appeared on Archetypes in the fall).

Other awardees in the TV category include The Drew Barrymore Show, Abbott Elementary and TODAY, while The First Lady starring Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson takes the prestigious Grand Award for exceptional production. The Grand Award signifies a distinct level of achievement, acknowledging the extraordinary talent, dedication and production involved in creating these exceptional pieces.

Charley Gallay/Getty for Netflix; Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic; Karwai Tang/WireImage

The Bachelorette star and Extra correspondent Rachel Lindsay will reprise her role as the Gracies' social media ambassador.

This year's theme, "Storytelling," highlights and celebrates the narratives shared by the winners, which not only inform, inspire and captivate audiences but also enrich a collective comprehension of the world.

Winners of the 48th Annual Gracie Awards will be celebrated at a gala event at the Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles on May 23, which will see a special tribute to women directors following a record number of submissions.

Meanwhile, local and student award winners will be recognized at the Gracie Awards Luncheon on June 20 at Cipriani in NYC.

Becky Brooks, president of the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, said, "As we close out Women's History Month, it is important to remember the legacy of Gracie Allen, the inspiration behind these esteemed awards. This year's recipients exemplify Gracie Allen's spirit through their exceptional talent, innovation, and vision. Their steadfast dedication to their craft and their tenacious resolve to break boundaries serve as a compelling testament to the essential role women play in molding the cultural landscape. We eagerly anticipate celebrating their outstanding accomplishments."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Frazer Harrison/Getty; Victor Boyko/Getty for Miu Miu

Meghan previously described Archetypes as "a labor of love" after the show won the People's Choice Award for pop podcast of 2022.

"Thank you to all the supporters and fans of Archetypes who voted for us for this special People's Choice Award," she said in a statement on Archewell in December. "I loved digging my hands into the process, sitting up late at night in bed, working on the writing and creative. And I loved digging deep into meaningful conversation with my diverse and inspiring guests, laughing and learning with them, and with each of you listening."

"It has been such a labor of love with an amazing team who were each instrumental in helping to bring this series to life," she added, thanking producers who "worked hard to make each moment resonate."

Meghan and Prince Harry first announced a "multi-year partnership" between Spotify and their production company Archewell Audio in 2020. According to its Spotify profile page, Archetypes intends to "investigate, dissect, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back."

Guests across the 12 episodes included Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, Mindy Kaling, Margaret Cho, Lisa Ling, Constance Wu, Paris Hilton, Issa Rae and Jameela Jamil for conversations on ambition, race, mental health and more.

Meghan Markle. Spotify

Archetypes debuted in August and topped the Spotify charts in the process.

In related headlines, Meghan and Prince Harry were celebrated at the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City in December. The couple received the prestigious Ripple of Hope Award for their work in racial justice, mental health and other social impact action through their Archewell Foundation.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Last month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex partnered with the NAACP to honor someone creating transformational change in the digital world. This year's NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award winner is Nabiha Syed, the CEO of The Markup, a nonprofit news publication focused on the impact of technology on society.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"When we founded this award with the NAACP, we wanted to highlight and uplift people across the country who are transforming the digital world for the better. Nabiha Syed is doing just that, harnessing her own expertise to push for safer, more inclusive online communities," Meghan and Prince Harry, 38, said in a statement. "She's an inspiration to us and so many others, and we're proud to support her incredibly important work."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock

Last year, Harry and Meghan appeared on stage at the NAACP Image Awards to share the first winner of the NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also accepted the President's Award in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service. Past recipients of the honor include Muhammad Ali, Jesse Jackson, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice, LeBron James and Rihanna.

Through their Archewell Foundation, Harry and Meghan have supported efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and focused their attention on the Black Lives Matter movement and fighting for racial justice.