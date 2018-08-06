Meghan Markle's 22-Karat Gold Sunglasses Are Selling Out Fast — Despite Their $750 Price Tag

When Meghan Markle stepped out to attend a friend’s wedding on her birthday over the weekend, she did so in a pair of $750 designer sunglasses that are proving so popular, they are almost sold out.

These are no ordinary sunglasses — the stylish shades from British brand Linda Farrow are crafted from Japanese titanium and plated in 18-22-karat yellow gold, no less!

“We are absolutely thrilled to see the Duchess of Sussex wearing our sunglasses — we are huge fans of her style!” Simon Jablon, Founder & Creative Director at Linda Farrow, tells PEOPLE.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Samir Hussein/WireImage

The classic design comes in six color combinations, but the 37-year-old opted for the gold and black design to shield her eyes from the bright English sunshine whilst mingling with guests at the wedding of Prince Harry‘s friends Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks in Churt, Surrey, on Saturday.

Worn with a multi-colored pleated dress from Club Monaco (now sold out; this one is similar), a black hat from Philip Treacy and her favorite black Aquazzura stilettos, the dark sunglasses completed her stylish look.

“The oval silhouette of the frame and the 18-22-karat gold detailing compliments her face shape; the sunglasses finish off her look perfectly,” adds Jablon.

While Linda Farrow is a British brand, the former Suits star actually purchased the sunglasses last April from the independent optical boutique Holly Eyewear in Toronto, Canada.

“She came in with her best friend Jessica Mulroney and we were just going through different styles,” Holly Sharma, founder of the boutique tells PEOPLE.

“She really liked them — they were just simple and unique to her,” she adds.

As for her royal-to-be customer, Sharma said Meghan who had already visited the store once before, was a dream to serve. “She was so sweet and so humble, I’m so honored that she came to our store!”