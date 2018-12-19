Meghan Markle's New Gold Ring Has a 'Protective' Meaning You May Have Missed

Meghan Markle‘s three-stone engagement ring from Prince Harry is still a show-stopper, but it was another accessory on her finger that caught the attention of royal fans this week.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a gold ring by Turkish brand Kismet by Milka ($300) during her solo visit to Brinsworth House, a residential nursing and care home for British entertainers run by the Royal Variety Charity, on Tuesday. The jewelry piece, featuring the outline of a hand containing an eye with a blue sapphire, is actually a hamsa – a symbol that is said to bring the wearer good fortune, happiness and health.

In Jewish and Islamic culture, the hamsa — depicting an open right palm — is also thought by some to ward off the “evil eye,” an ancient belief centered on a “curse” that is cast upon an unsuspecting person by someone who wishes them harm.

The ring is yellow gold, which Harry revealed during the couple’s engagement interview is her “favorite” while describing her engagement ring, which also has a yellow gold band. It also features a blue sapphire, just like the engagement ring worn by Princess Diana before being passed down to Kate Middleton.

Meghan, 37, has paid tribute to Diana with her jewelry before. She first wore the late royal’s aquamarine ring as the couple headed to their wedding’s evening reception in May, then sported the piece again during their royal tour stop in Tonga this fall.

Prince Harry and Prince William both gave their wives a special ring from their mother’s jewelry collection. While William poignantly gave Diana’s diamond and sapphire engagement ring to Kate when he proposed in 2010, a lovely reminder that she was with them on their royal wedding day, Harry was able to mirror that gesture by giving his wife the aquamarine ring, which, it has now been revealed, was a gift for Diana to wear in place of her engagement ring after her divorce from Prince Charles in 1996.