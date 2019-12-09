Meghan Markle Goes Incognito to Volunteer at Toronto Charity in Never-Before-Seen Photo

Image zoom Meghan Markle St. Felix Centre/Instagram

Meghan Markle has a very personal connection to one of the charities highlighted on her Instagram page this month.

The St. Felix Centre, a charity focused on helping vulnerable members of Toronto’s community, was chosen as one of the 12 organizations Meghan and Prince Harry will follow on social media this month in an effort to bring attention to charities that help those most in need. To celebrate, the St. Felix Centre shared a never-before-seen photo of the Duchess of Sussex volunteering in their kitchen.

In the undated snap, Meghan is seen posing with other volunteers. She kept things very casual for her visit, opting for a jacket over a striped shirt with a baseball cap. They even added an arrow and heart to point out the royal!

The charity shared that Meghan was an “active supporter and volunteer” with them while she lived in Toronto, where she filmed her show Suits. “She volunteered on a regular basis in our kitchen as part of our Community Meals Program,” they captioned the shot. “The Duchess also donated food from the set of Suits, and on one Thanksgiving she brought in all the food, turkeys and the fixings for over 100 people.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle Dedicates Instagram Post to Her First-Ever Royal Cause Ahead of New Year

“We feel very grateful and honoured to have been highlighted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle, as one of 12 charities doing important work worldwide. 🙏🏻,” the organization wrote.

Image zoom Meghan Markle volunteers in Hubb Community Kitchen in 2018 Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, continued their tradition of following new Instagram accounts each month on Dec. 1, this time under the umbrella theme of caring for those in need.

“Continuing our monthly tradition of highlighting accounts that do good, and inspired by the ‘Twelve Days of Christmas’ – we have selected twelve organisations caring for those in need – especially at this time of year,” they captioned a collage of photos from the charities.

The royal couple also chose to highlight Centrepoint, a charity focused on combating homelessness of which Prince William is patron, taking over the role from the siblings’ late mother, Princess Diana.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The Duchess of Sussex also made sure to include a nod to her roots, featuring the Los Angeles Mission, which helps the homeless in her hometown (and where her mother, Doria Ragland, still resides).

The causes include the donation collectors Salvation Army UK, supporters of armed forces families Scotty’s Little Soldiers and food bank Trussell Trust.