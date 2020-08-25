Meghan says she's happy to be home "for some many reasons"

Meghan Markle Teams Up with Gloria Steinem for a 'Backyard Chat' — with an Appearance from Her Dogs!

Meghan Markle is continuing to use her voice to speak out on the importance of voting, this time in conversation with feminist icon Gloria Steinem.

The two women sat down for a "historic backyard chat" to "discuss representation, why each vote matters and how all women 'are linked, not ranked,' " according to a preview shared by MAKERS Women Instagram page.

The black-and-white video shows Meghan and Steinem sitting outdoors with a wooden table between them — and at one point, Meghan and Prince Harry's two dogs, Guy and Pula, crash the party!

"Wants to be on camera," Steinem says with a laugh as the dogs laying at Meghan's feet.

"Meg, welcome home," the author and activist says to the Duchess of Sussex. "I'm so glad that you're home."

"Thank you," Meghan, who just moved to her home in Santa Barbara with Harry and their 1-year-old son Archie, responds. "Me too, for some many reasons."

The duo spoke about the importance of women — especially young women — voting in the upcoming election.

"People forget how hard women like you and so many others before you fought for us to just be where we are right now," Meghan said.

"If you don't vote, you don't exist," Steinem replied as Meghan nodded in agreement. "It is the only place we're all equal, the voting booth."

"What worries me the most are young people, who I understand are the least likely to vote and I can understand the feeling that they don't think they have an impact," Steinem said. "Yet, it's more important for them to vote than anyone else because they're going to be alive long after I am, and they're going to be suffering the consequences."

"Do you feel hopeful?" Meghan asked.

Steinem replied, "I do feel hopeful."

The full conversation will be released Wednesday.

"I know what it's like to have a voice, and also what it's like to feel voiceless," she said. "I also know that so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard. And that opportunity, that fundamental right, is in our ability to exercise our right to vote and to make all of our voices heard."

The Duchess of Sussex also discussed the right at the "The 19th Represents" virtual summit last week, noting that Prince Harry has stayed politically neutral — including not voting in elections — his whole life as part of the royal family.

"When I have these conversations about encouraging people to go out and vote, I think it's often challenging for men and women alike and certainly for people to remember just how hard it was to get the right to vote. And to be really aware and not taking that for granted," she said. "My husband for example — he's never been able to vote."

On Thursday, she joined the virtual When All Women Vote #CouchParty alongside The United State of Women and Glamour, celebrating 100 years since the 19th Amendment allowed women to vote in the U.S. Although Meghan did not endorse any specific candidate or party, she repeatedly spoke of the "change" she hoped to see in the November election.

"When I think about voting and why this is so exceptionally important for all of us, I would frame it as, we vote to honor those who came before us, and to protect those who will come after us. Because that's what community is all about. And that's specifically what this election is all about," Meghan said. "I think we're only 75 days away from election day. That is so very close, and yet there is so much work to be done in that amount of time.