Meghan Markle Praises Prince Harry as a 'Feminist' Father to Archie in Chat with Gloria Steinem

"Your son will grow up knowing it's OK to be loving and nurturing," Gloria Steinem told Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Gloria Steinem are praising Prince Harry as a feminist role model for his son, Archie.

The two women sat down for a "historic backyard chat" about the representation of women at the polls ahead of November's presidential election and how things have changed for feminists — which includes Meghan's husband.

As the Duchess of Sussex spoke about seeing an advanced screening of The Glorias, a film about Steinem's life directed by Julie Taymor, she said as she's gotten older she's come to understand "it's not mutually exclusive to be a feminist and be feminine."

Steinem then replied, "Well, you can be a feminist and be masculine and a guy."

"Like my husband!" Meghan said. "I love that when he just came in he said, 'You know that I’m a feminist too, right Gloria?! It's really important to me that you know that.' "

Meghan also spoke about how Prince Harry will be a positive influence on their 1-year-old son, Archie.

"I look at our son and what a beautiful example that he gets to grow up with a father who is so comfortable owning that as part of his own self-identification," she said. "That there’s no shame in being someone who advocates for fundamental human rights for everyone, which of course includes women."

Steinem added, "And also that he is a nurturing father. Because then your son will grow up knowing it's OK to be loving and nurturing."

"Well said," Meghan replied. "I know it’ll mean a lot to him when I share that."

Meghan, 39, has been encouraging women to vote in the past weeks, noting in her conversation's introduction that heading to the polls is a way to honor women who fought for the right.

"Throughout our friendship, we’ve spoken of our shared beliefs surrounding women’s rights, the need for representation, and the very timely conversation on voting," Meghan wrote. "I firmly believe that we vote to honor those who came before us and to protect those who come after us. Ms. Steinem, my friend Gloria, is one of the women I honor when I vote."

She added, "I hope you enjoy our conversation as much as I did and that it allows you to reflect on who inspires you to vote as we approach this upcoming election. Your voice matters. Please use it."

Steinem talked about voter suppression as well as young people thinking their vote won't matter.

"What worries me the most are young people, who I understand are the least likely to vote and I can understand the feeling that they don't think they have an impact," Steinem said. "Yet, it's more important for them to vote than anyone else because they're going to be alive long after I am, and they're going to be suffering the consequences."

The Duchess of Sussex also spoke about her excitement to see Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for Vice President, making her the first Black woman and the first person of Indian descent to be nominated for national office by a major party.

"I'm so excited to see that kind of representation," Meghan said. "You know, for me, being biracial, growing up, whether it was a doll or a person in office, you need to see someone who looks like you in some capacity. As many of us believe, you can only be what you can see."

In a black-and-white teaser video released Tuesday, Meghan and Steinem sit outdoors with a wooden table between them — and at one point, Meghan and Prince Harry's two dogs, Guy and Pula, crash the party!