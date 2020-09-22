Meghan Markle Cold-Called Voters with Gloria Steinem: Meghan 'Came Home to Vote'

Meghan Markle and Gloria Steinem might be on the other side of your next cold-call.

Weeks after the two women sat down for a backyard chat to discuss voting, representation at the polls, and what it means to be a feminist, Steinem revealed her work with Meghan didn't stop there. The two women got together to cold-call voters at her dining room table.

The feminist icon, 86, told Access Hollywood, "She came home to vote. The first thing we did, and why she came to see me, was we sat at the dining room table where I am right now and we cold-called voters."

Steinem added, "She said, 'Hello I’m Meg,' and 'Hello I’m Gloria,' and 'Are you going to vote?' That was her initiative."

Steinem described the Duchess of Sussex, who she simply calls "Meg," as "smart, authentic, funny, political."

Meghan, 39, has been encouraging women to vote, noting in her conversation with Steinem's introduction that heading to the polls is a way to honor women who fought for the right.

"Throughout our friendship, we’ve spoken of our shared beliefs surrounding women’s rights, the need for representation, and the very timely conversation on voting," Meghan wrote. "I firmly believe that we vote to honor those who came before us and to protect those who come after us. Ms. Steinem, my friend Gloria, is one of the women I honor when I vote."

She added, "I hope you enjoy our conversation as much as I did and that it allows you to reflect on who inspires you to vote as we approach this upcoming election. Your voice matters. Please use it."

Steinem talked about voter suppression as well as young people thinking their vote won't matter.

"What worries me the most are young people, who I understand are the least likely to vote and I can understand the feeling that they don't think they have an impact," Steinem said. "Yet, it's more important for them to vote than anyone else because they're going to be alive long after I am, and they're going to be suffering the consequences."

"I know what it's like to have a voice, and also what it's like to feel voiceless," she said. "I also know that so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard. And that opportunity, that fundamental right, is in our ability to exercise our right to vote and to make all of our voices heard."

The Duchess of Sussex also discussed the right at the "The 19th Represents" virtual summit and joined the virtual When All Women Vote #CouchParty alongside The United State of Women and Glamour, celebrating 100 years since the 19th Amendment allowed women to vote in the U.S. Although Meghan did not endorse any specific candidate or party, she repeatedly spoke of the "change" she hoped to see in the November election.

"When I think about voting and why this is so exceptionally important for all of us, I would frame it as, we vote to honor those who came before us, and to protect those who will come after us. Because that's what community is all about. And that's specifically what this election is all about," Meghan said. "I think we're only 75 days away from election day. That is so very close, and yet there is so much work to be done in that amount of time.

