Meghan Markle Just Received Her First Tiara Since the Royal Wedding!

Meghan Markle was presented with a very special tiara during her outing in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Tiara moments are typically reserved for royal weddings and official State Banquets. Kate Middleton, for example, has only been seen in a tiara a handful of times. And Meghan’s first and only tiara moment so far has been on her wedding day when she wore the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau.

But on Wednesday, Meghan was given an adorable toy tiara from an excited young fan who came out to meet the royal couple!

Prince Harry, who spotted 6-year-old Annie in the crowd holding a bunch of flowers and the toy tiara, immediately called his wife over to meet her.

“Are they for her?” he asked the young girl in a clip from the Instagram fan account, RoyalMeghan. “She’s going to love them.”

As soon as Meghan came over, she said: “Oh my goodness, thank you. Those are amazing.”

Annie held out both of the gifts and Meghan asked her if she wanted to keep the tiara for herself, but Annie sweetly replied, “No.”

After the adorable exchange, Harry patted the girl on the shoulder and said: “Well done.”

Meghan and Harry, who are expecting their first child in the spring, have displayed their kid skills throughout the tour, meeting babies, giving royal-sized hugs to little ones and bonding with school children during outings.