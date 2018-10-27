Meghan Markle Has the Cutest Reaction When a Basketball Player Sneaks in a Kiss on the Cheek

The competitors at the Invictus Games can’t get enough of Meghan Markle.

During Saturday’s wheelchair basketball final in Sydney, Australia, the Duchess of Sussex, 37, took time to congratulate the players who competed in the match and give them medals — a gold for team USA and silver for the Netherlands.

Meghan made her way down the line, shaking hands with each Dutch athlete, but one in particular surprised her by taking things a step further: he gave the mom-to-be a quick peck on the cheek. In the Netherlands, greeting kisses are customary, though the gesture often involves three kisses!

As usual, Meghan had a sense of humor about it, chuckling in response and continuing with her royal duties unfazed.

Kensington Palace’s official Instagram account, which Prince Harry and Meghan share with Prince William and Kate Middleton, posted a video of the funny moment.

For the game, Meghan dressed in a maroon top by Australian brand Scanlan Theodore and black pants with her hair styled half up, half down while Harry, 34, wore a black Invictus Games polo shirt. The parents-to-be, who were greeted by attendees with roaring applause, sat with Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Defence Minister Christopher Pyne.

Meghan Markle Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty

David Beckham, who serves as an Invictus Games ambassador, was also spotted in the crowd with his sons Romeo and Cruz, though they appeared to be seated on the opposite side of the royal couple.

David and Romeo and Cruz Beckham Mark Metcalfe/Getty

The sweet kiss marks the second time the former Suits actress has gotten slightly closer than expected with a player at the Invictus Games, a Paralympics-style competition for wounded service members and veterans founded by Prince Harry four years ago.

During a sailing event on Sydney Harbor last weekend, both Harry and Meghan received hugs from an American athlete. He wrapped his arms tightly around Harry as Meghan observed and laughed. The bear-like embrace was so intense that Harry was lifted off the ground!

Hugs all round from Team USA following the @InvictusSydney Elliot 7 Team final! 🇺🇸 #IG2018 pic.twitter.com/qIc7PimyFd — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 21, 2018

“Now that’s a hug!” Meghan exclaimed. “Nicely done.”

She then introduced herself with a handshake and a much tamer hug, as Harry advised the sailor to not give pregnant Meghan the same greeting. “No, I know,” the man said, laughing with the couple, who are expecting their first child in the spring.

Meghan Markle Samir Hussein/WireImage