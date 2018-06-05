Meghan Markle‘s May 19 wedding to Prince Harry is still the talk of the world!

While many watched the Duchess of Sussex walk down the aisle from their TVs and online, her former Suits costars Gabriel Macht and Sarah Rafferty were among the lucky 600 guests to be a part of the ceremony inside St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Recalling how proud she felt to see her friend get married, Rafferty, who plays Donna Paulsen on the hit USA series, recently told Entertainment Tonight, “It was a wonderful moment to get to see [Meghan] on that day and in that moment. It was special.”

Rafferty, 45, and Meghan, who played character Rachel Zane during seasons 1-7, were confidantes on and off-screen.

“Seeing [Meghan] walk in on her own, in that moment before she met up with Prince Charles to walk the rest of the way, that was amazing,” she shared of her favorite moment from the royal ceremony. (Prince Charles partially escorted daughter-in-law Meghan following news that her father Thomas Markle was unable to due to health reasons.)

While Rafferty enjoyed the nuptials, Macht’s favorite wedding moment was the lunchtime reception after.

“It was surprising to see Elton John play ‘I’m Still Standing.’ He’s still standing, he was incredible and that was an incredible moment,” said Macht, 45, who plays Harvey Spector on the hit series.

“I think, overall, just to be a part of such an uplifting story, you know? A story of inclusion, love –– and there’s so much stuff out there that’s so depressing and dark. This was just a remarkable day to go and support her and the royal family and it was an amazing time,” he added.

Kensington Palace confirmed that the eight-time Grammy winner and 1998 OBE recipient performed at the gathering, hosted by Queen Elizabeth at St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle.

A guest previously told PEOPLE John sang — among other songs — his 1971 hit “Tiny Dancer,” dedicating the tune to the bride.

Ahead of the reception, the groom himself asked John to perform, in recognition of the musician’s personal connection to his family. John was close friends with Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, and famously performed a rendition of his song “Candle In the Wind” at her funeral in 1997.

This is not the first time Rafferty and Macht have seen Meghan in a wedding dress.

The pair was an integral part of Meghan’s Suits character’s wedding to on-screen husband Mike Ross, played by former costar Patrick J. Adams, who also attended the royal wedding.

Season 8 of Suits premieres Wednesday, July 18 on USA.