Meghan Markle's Celebrity Friends Just Proved Her Pre-Royal Squad Is Stronger Than Ever

Meghan Markle may be thousands of miles away from her friends, but their support is stronger than ever.

Several of the Duchess of Sussex’s gal pals flooded social media with messages of praise following the announcement of her first solo endeavor as a royal: Together: Our Community Cookbook, the brain child of Meghan to help raise funds for a community kitchen run by women affected by last year’s Grenfell Tower tragedy.

Serena Williams — who Meghan first met at the Super Bowl in 2010 and remained close to over the years, even supporting the athlete from the stands at this year’s Wimbledon and enjoying a double date this summer to watch Prince Harry play in a polo match — congratulated her good friend on social media by sharing a series of photos from the book.

“I used to call you Meghan (and I still do) but dear Duchess of Sussex your first project ‘Together’ a cookbook bringing women of all cultures together. I could not be more excited about it and proud of you,” the tennis star, 36, wrote. “It’s beautiful – diversity, inclusivity, coming together in grief or joy – there is just so much love.”

Priyanka Chopra had Meghan’s back at her royal wedding in May (and perhaps the royal will return the favor at the actress’ upcoming wedding to Nick Jonas!), so it’s no surprise that the Quantico star showed her support for the cause.

“So proud of you for this new endeavour Meghan,” she said on Instagram. “This is everything you always stood for. Women supporting women. Supporting communities. Bringing Togetherness. Here you do it again.. Keep making the world smile babe! ❤️💋🎉🙏🏽”

Another royal wedding guest, Abigail Spencer, said she was “inspired” by her former Suits costar’s philanthropic action.

“So proud of & inspired by you friend! My dear Meghan Duchess of Sussex is bringing her love of food & empowering women… together… to create a cookbook that not only supports the Hub Community Kitchen but feeds the soul,” the actress wrote. “Find out more about their delicious recipes & diverse stories & order your copy of ‘Together’ today. It’s not just a cookbook, it’s a mindset. A movement.”

Jessica Mulroney, Meghan’s stylist BFF, also dedicated an Instagram post to the upcoming cookbook.

“Women supporting women. Life is a all about sharing, laughing and #cookingtogether. This is more than a cookbook, these are beautiful stories and the ‘healing power of sharing food,'” she wrote, adding a special message directed to Meghan: “Very proud of you today.”

True Blood actress Janina Gavankar also lended her support by tweeting a video about Meghan’s project.

Meghan has maintained a small group of friends that she keeps on speed dial since she became an official member of the royal family.

“Meghan has lost touch with some of her close friends from before the wedding, which has been tough,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “She’s finding it hard to know who to trust.”

And now that close-knit group of friends is rallying around her as she takes on her first big venture as the Duchess of Sussex.

At the Hubb Community Kitchen, a group of women came together to cook fresh food to help feed the families and neighbors displaced by the devastating fire that killed more than 70 people.

But they were only able to do this for two days a week. When Meghan asked the women why the facility was not available a full week, she was told it was due to funding.

In addition to suggesting the group create a cookbook of their favorite 50 recipes, she also wrote the book’s foreword.

“Melding cultural identities under a shared roof . . . creates a space to feel a sense of normalcy — in its simplest form, the universal need to connect, nurture, and commune through food, through crisis or joy — something we can all relate to,” Meghan writes.

“Through this charitable endeavor, the proceeds will allow the kitchen to thrive and keep the global spirit of community alive.”