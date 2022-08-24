Meghan Markle's Friends Celebrate 'Archetypes' Podcast Debut: 'So Proud of You'

Meghan Markle's friends are tuning in.

Friends of the Duchess of Sussex, 41, shouted her out on social media following the debut of her Archetypes podcast on Spotify Tuesday, sharing support for her latest endeavor.

Pal Serena Williams addressed how much it meant to appear as the first guest in an Instagram tribute, posting a photo of herself with her 4-year-old daughter Olympia and Meghan.

"I loved talking about so many important topics with my dear friend Meghan as her first guest on #archetypes for @spotify," she captioned the snap. "It's out now and worth the listen, especially if you're ambitious ❤️"

Makeup artist Daniel Martin (who worked with Meghan on her wedding day) said he was glad the public would get to know his friend of a decade on a deeper level.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Serena Williams Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Lindsay Jill Roth Instagram

"Finally an opportunity for the world to hear who I've known for the past 10+ years. An opportunity to discover and learn about the labels that have held women back through poignant and thoughtful discussions from historians to close friends," Martin wrote in a post. "So proud of you M!"

Writer and television producer Lindsay Jill Roth voiced her pride in her longtime friend's "courage" and "vulnerability," as Abigail Spencer praised her former Suits costar for "continuing to break barriers and pave the way for all women everywhere." Actress Janina Gavankar, who has known the Duchess of Sussex for 18 years, also shared a link to listen to Archetypes on her Instagram Story.

Archewell president Mandana Dayani also celebrated the Spotify drop and the podcast's positive impact.

"So grateful everyone gets to finally hear again from the kind, brilliant, compassionate leader I get to work with every day," Dayani wrote online. "Congrats to our amazing team at Archewell Audio - very proud to rip apart these boxes."

In a Tuesday promo for Archetypes, Meghan teased what listeners can look forward to episodes ahead.

Sitting on a couch in front of a microphone, she said, "People should expect the real me in this, and probably the me that they've never gotten to know — certainly not in the past few years, where everything is through the lens of the media as opposed to, 'Hey, it's me.' "

"I'm just excited to be myself and talk and be unfiltered and...yeah, it's fun," she added with a smile.

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry first announced a "multi-year partnership" between Spotify and their production company Archewell Audio in 2020. According to a previously shared press release, Archetypes intends to "investigate the labels that try to hold women back.

Speaking with historians and experts, Meghan will "uncover the origin of these stereotypes and have uncensored conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape narratives."

Next week's guest will be Mariah Carey.