Meghan Markle's Friend Took Her Sweet Family Christmas Card Photo with Prince Harry and Archie

Friends don’t let friends take their own holiday photos — even friends of royals!

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and baby Archie‘s holiday photo was released on Monday, and it turns out that one of the former actress’ friends snapped the sweet picture.

Janina Gavankar, who recently appeared on The Morning Show alongside Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, took the picture of the royal family’s first holiday card as a family of three, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE.

Gavankar and Meghan have been friends since before the Suits actress became a royal, and Gavankar also shared several photos from the royal nuptials, captioning one photo, “Right before we watched our friends combine their hearts, forever.”

“Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. From our family to yours,” Meghan and Harry’s holiday card, which was shared by The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust on Twitter, read.

Last year, the Harry and Meghan released their first Christmas card as a couple, which featured a snap from their royal wedding reception at Frogmore House. In the photo, the newlyweds were photographed from behind as they enjoyed a fireworks display.

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s Christmas card was leaked earlier this month, and featured Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, with their parents posing on a vintage motorcycle.

While members of the royal family usually join Queen Elizabeth at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England for Christmas, Meghan, Harry and Archie are opting to spend “private family time” in Canada this year.

“Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland,” Buckingham Palace previously said in a statement. “This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.”

Last week, Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau welcomed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the commonwealth country.

“Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie, we’re all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada. You’re among friends, and always welcome here,” Trudeau tweeted.