Meghan Markle's Designer Pal Misha Nonoo Pregnant with 'Sweet Baby Girl': 'I'm Extremely Grateful'

"Leo will soon be a big brother!" the New York-based designer announced

As Meghan Markle prepares to welcome a baby girl this summer, she has a good friend to share in all the excitement. The Duchess of Sussex's good friend Misha Nonoo is also expecting a baby girl.

"My journey into motherhood has been one of the most rewarding and beautiful experiences of my life. I'm extremely grateful and excited to share that we're adding a sweet baby girl to our family, and Leo will soon be a big brother!" the New York-based designer shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Nonoo and her husband Michael Hess welcomed their first child — a son named Leo — last spring. She told PEOPLE at the time that she would be able to bond over motherhood with Meghan, who welcomed son Archie in May 2019.

"As with all friendships, you share lots of tips and everything," she said.

Now they have even more joyful news to bond over as they get ready to welcome daughters. Meghan and Prince Harry revealed they are expecting a baby girl — a little sister for Archie — during their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey last month.

Rebecca Dress Image zoom Misha Nonoo | Credit: Misha Nonoo

Just like with her last pregnancy, Nonoo has launched a new collection of maternity styles "inspired by the wardrobe heroes I missed wearing the most during my pregnancy," she wrote.

"Effortless pieces designed to be worn before, during, and after pregnancy—this is maternity wear for whatever the future has in store. Whether you're already a Mum or an expecting Mum-to-be, I hope these pieces bring you the comfort, style, and ease you need to tackle one of life's most incredible experiences 💕💕," she concluded.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Nonoo tied the knot with Hess, an American technology entrepreneur, in Rome in September 2019 — and she even designed her own wedding dress. The ceremony was attended by Meghan and Prince Harry, as well as Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

Meghan Markle, Misha Nonoo Image zoom Mark Large - WPA Pool/Getty | Credit: Misha Nonoo and Meghan Markle

Meghan and the designer have been close friends since they first met at an event in Miami several years ago. Nonoo also attended Meghan's royal wedding as well as her N.Y.C. baby shower.

Get the premiere issue of PEOPLE Royals for glamorous new photos and inside stories royals fans haven't seen or read elsewhere! Subscribe at peopleroyals.com/launch