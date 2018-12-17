Meghan Markle's BFF Jessica Mulroney Has Sweet Photos from the Royal Wedding in Her Living Room

placeholder
Stephanie Petit
December 17, 2018

Meghan Markle and her longtime friend Jessica Mulroney may be separated by thousands of miles, but the Canadian stylist has a few sweet reminders of her pal prominently displayed in her home.

When Jessica showed off her Christmas decorations on an Instagram Story over the weekend, royal fans spotted two framed photos from Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry in May on a shelf. Jessica and her three children –Isabel Veronica (known as Ivy), 5, and 8-year-old twins John and Brian – played special roles at the royal wedding, with Jessica acting as Meghan’s “unofficial maid of honor.”

The first photo shows the Toronto-based stylist holding hands with Ivy, who was one of the young bridesmaids and had the important job of taking Meghan’s bouquet before the ceremony started, as they make their way into St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. They paused on the steps to take in the crowd, with Kate Middleton smiling as Princess Charlotte gives her royal wave behind them.

The second image shows the royal bride as she arrives at the chapel, with John and Brian carrying her train up the magnificent steps.

After arriving in the Rolls Royce with Meghan, the twins exited the car ahead of her. The boys, whose grandfather is the former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, carried Meghan’s lengthy veil (which extended long past her train) side-by-side, leading the rest of Meghan and Prince Harry’s wedding party down the aisle. One of the twins even grabbed headlines after showing off a wide gap-toothed smile as he entered the chapel.

Jessica previously shared the photo on Instagram with the caption, “Proud friend. Proud mom.”

Jessica’s friendship with Meghan, 37, traces back years, as they’ve bonded in part over their philanthropic work. The Good Morning America style correspondent has also styled some of Meghan’s signature looks since her relationship with Harry became public.

Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney in 2015
Jessica “was dressed in blue and wearing blue sapphire earrings, so it was almost that she acted as [Meghan’s] ‘something blue,’ ” says Eva Hartling, vice president of Birks at the Birks Group, Meghan’s go-to jeweler.

“The children were officially her bridesmaids, but she [Meghan] made sure that Jessica was sitting in that first seat closest to where Harry and Meghan were standing,” Hartling previously told PEOPLE. “It was clear that she kept a special place for her close friends — even though they weren’t standing at the altar with her, they were in close proximity and I thought that was a very nice touch. The seating arrangement at the ceremony spoke volumes.”

