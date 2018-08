Meghan Markle’s freckles were proudly on display on the cover of Vanity Fair in October 2017.

Meghan told Allure in 2017: “To this day, my pet peeve is when my skin tone is changed and my freckles are airbrushed out of a photo shoot. For all my freckle-faced friends out there, I will share with you something my dad told me when I was younger: ‘A face without freckles is a night without stars.’ ”