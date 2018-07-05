Meghan Markle just made one of her boldest style statements yet. The Duchess of Sussex chose a bright yellow Brandon Maxwell sheath dress (which is currently on sale!) for a Thursday’s London reception celebrating young leaders from around the Commonwealth.

This is the first time we’ve seen Meghan in a bright yellow hue. It’s also the first time she has gone sleeveless at an official royal event, as it’s rare for royal women to show their arms at public engagements. This is also the most form-fitting design Meghan has worn for an official outing, and it appears to have been tailored perfectly to her figure. The dress also features a subtly sexy slit up the back. She teamed the vibrant design with nude pumps and minimal jewelry, letting the bold color take center stage.

Meghan paid homage to her American roots one day after the 4th of July holiday by wearing American designer Brandon Maxwell, who shared a photo of Meghan which expressed the brand’s excitement about her dress moment.

“A proud moment for our team,” he shared.

While the sleeveless style is new for Meghan, the bateau neckline is not. Meghan famously wore that same collarbone grazing silhouette for her royal wedding to Prince Harry on May 19, for which she wore a custom Givenchy gown. She also wore the style for her first Buckingham Palace balcony appearance selecting a pink Carolina Herrera design for the Trooping of the Colour event and most recently via her soft pink Prada design worn at Queen Elizabeth’s Buckingham Palace party on June 26 celebrating young leaders.

Meghan skipped the loose waves for this event, pairing her outfit with a sleek, center-parted bun, not the signature messy style she wore leading up to the wedding and for her big day.

The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the reception in London which celebrated young people from around the Commonwealth — including representatives from a group from those countries they will visit in the fall: Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.

The event marked an opportunity for Harry, 33, who was made the Youth Ambassador for the organization of 53 countries linked to the U.K. in April, and Meghan, 36, to hear more about how the inspiring and empowering young leaders who have been working together to help shape the future.

While Meghan’s look was definitely summer party appropriate, she did appear to be wearing her sheer stockings (protocol for royal women at public events) and the dress had a modest hemline, hitting at the mid-calf length.

If you don't nap Meghan's exact Brandon Maxwell style (on sale for half off) for yourself before it sells out, shop the looks for less below!

