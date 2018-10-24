Meghan Markle Wears Flowers in Her Royal Hair with Help from This Glam Squad Superstar!

Meghan Markle added a surprise romantic twist to her updo in Fiji on Wednesday.

Tucked into her polished ‘do were Frangipani flowers, native to Fiji. The yellow and white fragrant blooms added a whimsical touch to her island look and perfectly complimented her pink printed ruffle dress by Figue.

Frangipani flowers are often used as wedding flowers and symbolize the lasting bond between a married couple, making them the perfect choice for the newlywed, who is expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry next spring.

And the beautiful look was created by none other than her wedding reception hairstylist, George Northwood, who gave her that unforgettable Hollywood glam ‘do she debuted as she was whisked off to her evening reception following her royal wedding in May.

Northwood has joined Meghan on her whirlwind royal tour to help her achieve the perfect hairstyle for every engagement. He was spotted traveling in the couple’s royal entourage as the couple touched down in Sydney on Oct. 15 (he’s in the plaid jacket in the photo below!.)

Northwood, who has a salon in London’s upmarket Fitzrovia and counts Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Kate Winslet and Alicia Vikander as clients, began styling Meghan’s hair in the run up to her wedding in May. He then traveled as part of the couple’s entourage to Ireland in July.

With a waiting list of several months, Northwood, who charges $780 for a cut and blow dry, is not only famous for his understated style (he was actually famous for his messy buns way before Meghan hit the headlines for her love of them), the low-key stylist is as nice as he is talented.

“George is very likable, very cool and his signature look, which is slightly messy and a little undone is perfect for her,” a source who has worked with Northwood told PEOPLE.