Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Solo Trip to N.Y.C. to Watch Pal Serena Williams in US Open Final

Meghan Markle is making a last-minute trip to New York City so she can support her good friend Serena Williams in the US Open final this weekend.

The Duchess of Sussex, 38, boarded a commercial flight from London on Friday morning, PEOPLE confirms. She is making the trip without husband Prince Harry and 4-month-old son Archie, who will remain home in Windsor.

Meghan is expected to return to Britain at the end of the weekend. “It is a last-minute trip,” a source told The Times, which broke the story of the royal’s plans. “Excited to support her friend, and then come back.”

The royal’s last trip to America was in February for her baby shower with close friends.

The news comes as it has emerged that Meghan, Harry and baby Archie will not be heading to Balmoral, Scotland, to spend time with Queen Elizabeth this season. Meghan has yet to visit the castle in the Scottish Highlands.

Meghan and Harry declined the invitation to spend time with the Queen, 93, and the royal family at Balmoral. A royal source says that the couple see Harry’s grandmother regularly as they live close to her at Windsor. They have also been busy planning their upcoming tour to Africa and preparing for the unveiling of Meghan’s capsule collection she has created with pal Misha Nonoo next week.

On Saturday, Meghan will be cheering on her close friend Williams at the final against Bianca Andreescu.

Meghan first met Williams at the 2010 Super Bowl in Miami where they immediately hit it off. Last summer, the tennis pro and her husband Alexis Ohanian, who both attended the royal wedding, joined Meghan to watch Harry compete in a polo match in Ascot, England. Williams also helped throw a baby shower for her friend in N.Y.C.earlier this year.

In July, Meghan and some friends watched Serena’s match at the Wimbledon championships. She then joined sister-in-law Kate Middleton for the women’s final.